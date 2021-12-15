Betty Ann McMurtrey Danley

Betty Ann Simmons, born on October 24, 1936 in Bessemer, Alabama, passed into the hands of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the morning of Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the age of 85. She was reunited with her beloved husband, James M. Simmons; her father, Floyd Stephenson; and...
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Betty Ann Maggart will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Crosswinds Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Roy Gueswel officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Lamar. Visitation for Betty will be held on Monday, December...
Betty Ann Demaree of Akins is one fascinating person according to those who know her best. Demaree, a first grade teacher at Central Elementary School, goes above and beyond what her duties are whether it’s directing the Christmas play, inviting her first grade students to her home for an end of the year party or even taking a young person hunting for the very first time. “I guess I just can’t…
Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Biren, 88, of Pipestone, Minn. died on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Pipestone County Medical Center in Pipestone after suffering a heart attack. Visitation will be held at the Hartquist Funeral Home – Pipestone Chapel on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
