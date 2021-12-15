ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Brazos Valley Commissioners Court approves reconfigured justice, election precincts

Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazos County commissioners on Tuesday approved new election and justice precinct boundary lines as part of the redistricting process, which takes place every 10 years to accommodate changes in population and demographics based on the census....

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Killeen Daily Herald

Voting changes: County residents will see new precincts for elections

BELTON — Ahead of primary and local elections early next year, Bell County residents soon may find themselves in new voting precincts. To accommodate the county’s growing population, and new state electoral boundaries, the Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the creation of 14 new voting precincts. The new precincts will bring the county’s existing 49 to a total of 63 once correctly labeled by the county’s elections administrator.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Democratic candidate files to run for Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 2

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A new candidate has thrown her hat in the ring to challenge Nueces County Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez for the Precinct 2 seat. Democratic candidate Cinia Clarich Montoya officially filed to run for the Precinct 2 commission seat on Tuesday. She said her decision to run was prompted in part by the recent redistricting in Nueces County, which pulled candidate Larry Elizondo out of the running for Precinct 2.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
islipbulletin.net

Upcoming fire commissioner elections

Local fire districts throughout Islip Town will hold their annual elections on Tuesday, Dec. 14 this year. The candidate in each fire district with the highest votes will be elected fire commissioner. They will remain in that position for a five-year term, commencing Jan. 1, 2022 and ending Dec. 31, 2026. Please take note that only those persons who have registered with the Suffolk County Board of Elections on or before the 22nd day before the fire district’s election shall be eligible to vote.
ISLIP, NY
nbc11news.com

Mesa County Commissioners approve redistricting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday morning, the Mesa County Commissioners approved redistricting in the county. Every ten years after the census happens, a redistricting commission gets together at the state level and they redraw the political boundaries for house, senate, and congress. Once that is complete, those lines are handed down to the counties to make sure their precinct boundaries do not cross the legislative boundaries. This just occurred and it did change house district 54 and 55 boundaries, so the county had to redraw some precinct lines which were approved Monday morning. In addition, the population has grown, resulting in the redistricting of most of the entire county. So going forward as of December 6, the county has new precinct lines and slightly adjusted commissioner district lines.
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Brazos County, TX
Brazos County, TX
Government
Brazos County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
KBTX.com

Brazos County leaders hold special workshop to discuss voting precincts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners held a special workshop session Tuesday to discuss redistricting and to get a glance at the proposed precinct lines and maps. Currently, there are 98 voting precincts in Brazos County. That number did not change this redistricting session. However, some precincts were consolidated or split due to population demands.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
woodcountynow.com

Upcoming Elections: Justice of the Peace

In the spring of 2022, Wood County residents will again be heading to the polls to vote on elected officials to represent them. The elected offices up for election include:. County Judge; County Clerk; County Treasurer; District Clerk; District Attorney; County Commissioner, Precinct 2; County Commissioner, Precinct 4 ; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3; and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wtaw.com

Second Brazos County Elected Official Is Retiring In 2022 And Brazos County Republicans And Democrats Have Contested March Primaries

A second Brazos County elected official is not seeking re-election next year. County court at law number two judge Jim Locke, who has served in that position since April of 2000, tells WTAW News he will be nearing 70 years old when he retires. He hopes to work as a visiting judge and possibly do some mediation. Two Republicans have filed for Locke’s position, Mark Maltsberger and Roy Brantley.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Ford
sent-trib.com

Commissioners close to approving 2022 budget

The Wood County Commissioners are poised to approve the 2022 budget later this month. The commissioners have been meeting with departments over the last few weeks and heard a synopsis of funding requests at Tuesday’s meeting. “Step one, more work to be done,” said Carri Stanley, assistant county administrator. Last...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Blue Ribbon News

Ericka Ledferd announces candidacy for Rockwall County Commissioner, Precinct 4

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 7, 2021) I am announcing today my candidacy for Rockwall County Commissioner Precinct 4. The commissioners court is the governing body of the county. Many state administrative responsibilities rest with the court and many growing permissive authorities. My run is centered on hoping that the Rockwall County people would elect leaders who will represent everyone at the Rockwall County Commissioners Court, not just a few.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
KTSM

El Paso County Commissioners Court approves minimum wage boost for county employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court took another step to boost employees pay during a meeting on Monday. The court unanimously approved an across-the-board raise in the minimum wage for employees to $13-an-hour. The increase does not apply to elected officials, constables and sheriff’s office collective bargaining employees. “I don’t […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precincts#Election#New Justice#Census#Ford
Daily Iowan

Iowa City City Council to approve increased number of voting precincts

Iowa City residents can expect a change in their voting locations, as the city plans to introduce three precinct maps. The maps to determine where Iowa City residents will vote for the next decade, or their precincts, will be discussed on Tuesday by the Iowa City City Council at the Iowa City Senior Center, and finalized in January.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ValleyCentral

Cameron County prepares for primary elections with new precincts

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The primary elections are set for March 1, 2022, and Cameron County is preparing with new precincts, poll workers, and new polling sites. Cameron County election administrator, Remi Garza, said they are scheduled to present precinct and polling changes to the commissioner’s court on Dec. 22. “Because of the redistricting that […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
951thebull.com

Election Precincts Addressed by Charles City, New Hampton City Councils Tonight

An ordinance to establish new election precincts in Charles City is up for likely passage at tonight’s regular City Council meeting. The Council will host a public hearing first before the second reading of the ordinance to make the small adjustments to voting precincts based on the City’s 2020 census. A motion is expected to waive the the third reading of the ordinance and adopt the changes, which in conjunction with new election precincts for Floyd County, must be approved by the state before three new county supervisors districts can be established.
CHARLES CITY, IA
smcorridornews.com

Hays County Precinct 4 Commissioner Walt Smith announces re-election campaign

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith announced he is seeking reelection to the position of Commissioner precinct four in the 2022 Republican primary election. Smith was first elected as commissioner for precinct four, which includes the majority of Dripping Springs, Driftwood and Buda, in 2018. “Its been...
HAYS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy