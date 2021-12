PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje is shocked by the bold and brazen crimes happening in and around his city and says residents are, too. "I've never seen anything like this," said Wosje. "It doesn't matter what Park and Rec programs there are, (what) the quality of life is. If they aren't safe, if they don't feel safe, then nothing else is going to matter."

PLYMOUTH, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO