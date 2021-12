Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley collided inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch this evening in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) had previously defeated Woodley (0-2) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back in August in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and thus walked away with the split decision victory.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO