More than 18,000 personnel from the military, police, coastguard and fire services continued search and rescue efforts in the Philippines on Saturday as typhoon Rai left a trail of destruction, killing at least 19 people and displacing more than 300,000, according to reports.The southern and central regions of the archipelago were the worst hit, with power being knocked out and roofs ripped off, officials said on Saturday.Governor Arlene Bag-ao of Dinagat Islands managed to post on the province’s website before power was knocked out that the area was “levelled to the ground”. She pleaded for essential items such as food,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO