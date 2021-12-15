ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distinguished Lecture: On learning in the presence of biased data and strategic behavior

wisc.edu
 5 days ago

Abstract: In this talk I will discuss two lines of work involving learning in the presence of biased data and strategic behavior. In the first, we ask whether fairness constraints on learning algorithms can actually improve the accuracy of the classifier produced, when training data is unrepresentative or...

today.wisc.edu

VentureBeat

Instabase adds deep learning to make sense of unstructured data

Whether they realize it or not, most enterprises are sitting on a mountain of priceless, yet untapped, data. Buried deep within PDFs, customer emails, and scanned documents is a trove of business intelligence and insights that often have the potential to inform critical business decisions – if only it can be extracted and harnessed, that is.
SOFTWARE
wisc.edu

Faculty featured in HCI article, ‘A New Age of Technology’

A recent On Wisconsin article featured researchers working on HCI (human-computer interaction) projects that improve our daily lives. Three iSchool faculty members – Corey Jackson, Adam Rule, and Jacob Thebault-Spieker – are included for their respective work on making tech accessible, improving medical records, and equalizing the rural/urban divide.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Top Data Science Misconceptions I Learned in 2021

Data scientists have a lot of expectations from companies as well as expectations for the role itself. There are things we expect that turn into misconceptions of the position itself, which can cause stress and confusion down the road. In this article, we will look at five misconceptions that I have personally experienced that you may also experience, and what you should expect instead; intended for any data scientist, from beginner to advanced. With that being said, let’s dive deeper into five misconceptions of 2021 that you can learn from for your data science career in 2022.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

A Complete 26 Week Course to Learn Python for Data Science in 2022

Learn most of the Python stuff you need for data science in 26 weeks. Python is a programming language used by many data scientists to clean data, make visualizations and build models. Learning Python for data science has never been easier — there are tons of free guides and tutorials out there that you can use to your advantage.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
wisc.edu

John Ralph, Richard Vierstra among UW–Madison faculty on global highly cited researchers list

Seventeen researchers from UW–Madison were recently recognized on the Institute for Scientific Information™ list of Highly Cited Researchers 2021. The list identifies scientists and social scientists who have demonstrated significant influence through publication of multiple highly cited papers during the last decade. Researchers are selected for their publication...
MADISON, WI
d1softballnews.com

Astronomers are really scared about the launch of the James Webb telescope

It would take a separate article to tell you about all the postponements of the James Webb space telescope, but finally, after another postponement that moves the launch date to December 24, about 10 billion dollars and more than 20 years to build it, the instrument that it will revolutionize our point of view on the cosmos is ready to launch, but there is a lot of fear.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Zoox Smart Data unveils latest capabilities in analyzing hotel guest behavior and preferences with launch of Zoox Eye

ALPHARETTA, GA — Zoox Smart Data, an international provider of technological solutions that harness big data to build customer profiles from existing Wi-Fi networks, has announced the launch of Zoox Eye, an advanced big data platform providing hoteliers with an intuitive and fully comprehensive analysis of each individual guest. With Zoox Eye, hotel employees can effortlessly review and interpret all relevant analytics to create personalized experiences that maximize guest satisfaction and increase loyalty.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Machine learning application to predict in-situ stresses from logging data

Determination of in-situ stresses is essential for subsurface planning and modeling, such as horizontal well planning and hydraulic fracture design. In-situ stresses consist of overburden stress (Ïƒv), minimum (Ïƒh), and maximum (ÏƒH) horizontal stresses. The Ïƒh and ÏƒH are difficult to determine, whereas the overburden stress can be determined directly from the density logs. The Ïƒh and ÏƒH can be estimated either from borehole injection tests or theoretical finite elements methods. However, these methods are complex, expensive, or need unavailable tectonic stress data. This study aims to apply different machine learning (ML) techniques, specifically, random forest (RF), functional network (FN), and adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system (ANFIS), to predict the Ïƒh and ÏƒH using well-log data. The logging data includes gamma-ray (GR) log, formation bulk density (RHOB) log, compressional (DTC), and shear (DTS) wave transit-time log. A dataset of 2307 points from two wells (Well-1 and Well-2) was used to build the different ML models. The Well-1 data was used in training and testing the models, and the Well-2 data was used to validate the developed models. The obtained results show the capability of the three ML models to predict accurately the Ïƒh and ÏƒH using the well-log data. Comparing the results of RF, ANFIS, and FN models for minimum horizontal stress prediction showed that ANFIS outperforms the other two models with a correlation coefficient (R) for the validation dataset of 0.96 compared to 0.91 and 0.88 for RF, and FN, respectively. The three models showed similar results for predicting maximum horizontal stress with R values higher than 0.98 and an average absolute percentage error (AAPE) less than 0.3%. a20 index for the actual versus the predicted data showed that the three ML techniques were able to predict the horizontal stresses with a deviation less than 20% from the actual data. For the validation dataset, the RF, ANFIS, and FN models were able to capture all changes in the Ïƒh and ÏƒH trends with depth and accurately predict the Ïƒh and ÏƒH values. The outcomes of this study confirm the robust capability of ML to predict Ïƒh and ÏƒH from readily available logging data with no need for additional costs or site investigation.
SCIENCE
massdevice.com

Baxter touts data supporting use of machine learning for infusion pump programming

Baxter (NYSE:BAX) announced today that data shows the potential for machine learning supporting decision-making with infusion pump programming. Deerfield, Illinois-based Baxter presented the data from a retrospective study — part of a collaboration with MedAware aimed to develop next-generation dose error reduction software — at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) 2021 Midyear Clinical Meeting.
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

Using Machine Learning in the Evolving Landscape of Real-World Data

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the term real-world data (RWD) refers to routinely collected data relating to patient health status and the delivery of healthcare services, and real-world evidence (RWE) is the clinical evidence regarding the usage and potential benefits or risks of a medical product derived from the analysis of RWD. Both RWD and RWE have increasingly attracted attention in the healthcare industry for years now, and rightly so, considering that the healthcare analytics market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 28.9% between now and 2026. There’s no doubt that within this massive data trove, there exist countless insights that could streamline care delivery, help physicians diagnose disease faster, and improve treatment strategies – if only we could identify them.
HEALTH
whatsupmag.com

Maryland Early Fall Assessment Data Reflects National Trends on Learning Loss

Preliminary Results Signify Learning Loss as Result of Pandemic; More than Half of All Maryland Students in All School Systems are Not Proficient in Prior Grade ELA and Math Assessments. Maryland 2021 –The Maryland State Department of Education released preliminary early fall assessment and kindergarten readiness scores for the 2021-22...
MARYLAND STATE
The Guardian

Visiting Lecturers in Psychology

Salary: £51.17 per hour (per teaching hour and inclusive of all associated preparation and marking) Regent’s University London is a private university with a stunning Central London campus, right in the heart of Royal Regent’s Park. We offer a premium undergraduate and postgraduate education that begins with the individual, focussing on each student’s talent, potential and aspirations. We are one of the most internationally diverse universities in the UK, drawing students from 140 countries around the world.
EDUCATION
wisc.edu

In essay, former UW System President Reilly recalls the role of dogs in his career

Former UW System President Kevin Reilly is the author of an essay in Inside Higher Ed that is titled, “Dogs and My Academic Life.”. Reilly holds an appointment as Regent Professor with the School of Education’s Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis. He also is a senior fellow at the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges.
ANIMALS

