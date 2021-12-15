WUD Music Weekly Meetings

Aspen is a 6-year-old Mastiff mix. For her age, she has a spring in her step! She loves to go for walks and just be with her people. This wasn’t always so. She came to us this Spring from a horrible situation. She was scared of everything and because she was used as a guard dog, she had barrier aggression. She was also stiff in her joints which was quite painful for her. We got her on some pain medication and also a joint supplement. It truly has helped her.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO