WUD Music Weekly Meetings

wisc.edu
 5 days ago

Number posted to the activities board in...

today.wisc.edu

The Courier

Musical program scheduled for next Lincoln Woman's Club meeting

The December meeting of the Lincoln Woman's Club will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Lincoln Woman's Club Building. The theme this month is "Bee Joyful". A musical program will be presented by the Lincoln Community High School Chamber Choir with Kimberly Peterson-Quinn, Director. Devotions will...
LINCOLN, IL
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Your weekly planner: The art of ballet, jewelry and music

The Red Wing Park Naturalist program hosts a monthly hike. December’s event will be in the Billings Tomfohr Conservation Area. Participants are asked to meet at the Sumac Drive trailhead. If there is snow, feel free to bring snowshoes. The hike will be 3-4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. Fore more information and to register for the free event, visit the Community Education website or call the office at 651-385-4565.
RED WING, MN
thisis50.com

Meet Avante – A Rising Figure in the Music Industry

Avante Price, better known as Avante, is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. Year after year, he’s proven himself to be a ubiquitous cultural figure, consistently bridging high and low, mainstream and underground, with remarkable tact and reverence.The Chicago music scene is highly generic; you’re either a trap or drill artist. As a result, many doors have been closed for young musicians since their music was not being heard. Fortunately for Avante, he understood that music was more than just a hobby; it was a chance for him to alter his life and the lives of people around him, so quitting wasn’t an option.
MUSIC
smcorridornews.com

Pets of the Week: Meet Opal and Michael

Looking to adopt or foster animals from the local shelter? Here are the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter pets of the week!. Spread the word to help these animals find their forever homes. MEET OPAL. (49066726) Are you looking for a farm dog? Well, look no further because Opal is...
SAN MARCOS, TX
restonnow.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Masey, a little love bug

Meet Masey, a young tortoiseshell who is house-trained and has earned a reputation as a little love bug. Here’s what the folks at Little Buddies Adoption and Humane Society had to say about her:. Masey is a little love bug whose happy place is sitting next to her human,...
county10.com

PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Aspen!

Aspen is a 6-year-old Mastiff mix. For her age, she has a spring in her step! She loves to go for walks and just be with her people. This wasn’t always so. She came to us this Spring from a horrible situation. She was scared of everything and because she was used as a guard dog, she had barrier aggression. She was also stiff in her joints which was quite painful for her. We got her on some pain medication and also a joint supplement. It truly has helped her.
RIVERTON, WY
wisc.edu

Study Day at the Chazen Museum of Art

Join us for Study Day in the Chazen & Elvehjem building from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm. Need a break from studying? We will have treats & fun activities!. Events take place in the Mead Witter Lobby of the Chazen Museum. 9:00 am Breakfast & Coffee Bar (while supplies last)
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
shorefire.com

Meet “Music City’s coolest new venue” (MusicRow)

Earlier this summer, award-winning live music venue, bowling alley, restaurant and nightlife venue Brooklyn Bowl opened its Nashville location. It marked the world-famous club franchise’s third branch, following its flagship location in New York City and Las Vegas. In only six months, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville has established itself as...
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Let's Meet Iris

Home is where the heart is and there are dozens of pets looking for a place to call home so why not open up your heart to a furry friend. Malcolm took a trip back to the OKC Animal Welfare shelter to meet Iris. The OKC Animal Welfare is on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
WSAV News 3

Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Hayward

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Hayward! Hayward is the most, really lovable dog. He is a super sweet dog. Very friendly. One of his favorite things is to lay up on the couch and cuddle.  He would do great with a family that has kids and other dogs. If you’d like […]
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Kyla’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our pet of the week, Kyla! She’s six years-old and is a Golden Retriever mix. Kyla loves to be around people-- both kids and adults. Call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment to meet Kyla.
Closer Weekly

Freda Payne’s Son Is Her Heart and Soul! Meet the Singers Only Child Gregory Abbott Jr.

Freda Payne found fame in the ‘60s with her incredible voice as she set out to work with big-name artists in New York City. The “Band of Gold” singer earned her first gold record in 1970 and a successful film and theater career soon followed. One of her biggest achievements was welcoming her son, Gregory Abbott Jr., on September 19, 1977, her 35th birthday.
smcorridornews.com

Pets of the Week: Meet Lina & Here’s Johnny

Looking to adopt or foster animals from the local shelter? Here are the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter pets of the week!. Spread the word to help these animals find their forever homes. Lina (48234616) has been at SMRAS since July 16, 2021, with little adoption interest. She’s a high-energy...
The Review

Western classical music meets Nigerian film

On Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. the university’s symphony orchestra performed the live soundtrack for the world premiere of the film “Cordelia” in Mitchell Hall. James Anderson, director of the orchestral activities and the university’s Cultural Fusion Initiative, led the project. The film was created by Tunde Kelani, a well-known Nigerian filmmaker.
