7+ inches of snow at Lee Canyon after winter storm

By KTNV Staff
 5 days ago
At least 7 inches of snow fell at Lee Canyon during the first major winter storm of the season on Tuesday — and a few more are expected before it's over.

Between 8 to 12 inches of snow were expected to fall in the Spring Mountains, according to the National Weather Service's Las Vegas office.

The team at Lee Canyon worked through the storm preparing the popular skiing and snowboarding destination to open for the season.

"Please stay tuned — opening dates are coming very soon," according to a tweet from Lee Canyon.

