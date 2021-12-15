Knicks' Evan Fournier: Goes from bad to worse Tuesday

The Knicks are considering Rose (ankle) a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Pistons, Barbara Barker of Newsday reports. If cleared to return from a one-game absence due to right ankle soreness, Rose could find himself in a big-minute role in the starting five, given that New York currently has six players in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. While all of Rose, RJ Barrett, Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley were sidelined for Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Celtics, the Knicks reinserted Kemba Walker in the starting five after he had been excised from the rotation over each of the past 10 games. Walker came up big with 29 points, six rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes, but he could move into a smaller role -- or even back out of the rotation entirely -- if Rose and any of the Knicks' other guards are able to play Tuesday.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO