Knicks' Evan Fournier: Goes from bad to worse Tuesday

 5 days ago

Fournier contributed two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound and one block over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 105-96 loss to the Warriors....

Anthony Davis injury: Five big men the Lakers could pursue on the trade market to fill in for absent star

There's not exactly a good time to lose your All-NBA big man, but the Los Angeles Lakers really couldn't have asked for worse timing on Anthony Davis' latest injury. The NBA's recent COVID-19 outbreak has desperate teams nabbing every worthwhile free agent, so it's not as though the Lakers can easily look to the free-agent pool to find a replacement center while Davis recovers for the next month or so. Their own internal options aren't particularly appealing either. DeAndre Jordan lost his spot in the rotation for good reason before desperation got him minutes back. Dwight Howard is currently out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Two-way rookie Jay Huff has played just 13 minutes this season.
Evan Fournier
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Viewed as game-time call Tuesday

The Knicks are considering Rose (ankle) a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Pistons, Barbara Barker of Newsday reports. If cleared to return from a one-game absence due to right ankle soreness, Rose could find himself in a big-minute role in the starting five, given that New York currently has six players in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. While all of Rose, RJ Barrett, Miles McBride, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley were sidelined for Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Celtics, the Knicks reinserted Kemba Walker in the starting five after he had been excised from the rotation over each of the past 10 games. Walker came up big with 29 points, six rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes, but he could move into a smaller role -- or even back out of the rotation entirely -- if Rose and any of the Knicks' other guards are able to play Tuesday.
Derrick Rose (ankle) a GTD for Knicks on Tuesday

New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose (ankle) is a game-time decision for Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Rose sat out Saturday after leaving the previous game early with an ankle injury. The Knicks currently have six players in league protocols, so Rose could have a hefty workload if he's able to return on Tuesday. Kemba Walker returned to the rotation and started on Saturday, and he will presumably draw another start if Rose and others remain out.
LeBron James’ 5-word response to Anthony Davis knee injury

The Los Angeles Lakers depleted when they entered the Target Center on Friday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Five players were in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Trevor Ariza — while questionable and dressing — remained out with his ankle injury. Things got worse during the...
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
New York Knicks
Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets big 3 all test positive, now what?

The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
