Chinese Hong Kong-focused funds hit by plunging stock prices

By Fred Chan
Financial Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. Many Chinese public funds that invest in Hong Kong stocks have suffered huge falls in net asset value since the start of the year, but some are still...

