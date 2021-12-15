ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Alpina B3 Touring (G21) | Spotted

Pistonheads
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext year is a big year for BMW M Division, as 2022 marks 50 years since its formation. We all know how M is celebrating the half century, too - the XM, its first bespoke car since the M1. And we all know that hasn't been received tremendously well, either. Don't...

www.pistonheads.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Only 3 Bugatti EB 112 Saloons Were Made in the Mid-’90s. Now One Is Up for Sale.

A forgotten relic from Bugatti’s long and winding past has returned to remind collectors that the marque wasn’t always about supercars. An ultra-rare example of the automaker’s EB 112 sedan (yes, a sedan) from the mid-1990s was just listed for sale by exotic car dealer Schaltkulisse. It is one of only three prototypes ever built by the automaker, making it one of the most exclusive models in its history. The EB 112 dates back to a very strange period in the marque’s history—after it was revived by Italian business man Roman Artioli in 1987 and before it was acquired by Volkswagen Auto...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This Ferrari-Inspired 88-Foot Yacht Concept Has a Garage for Parking Your Prancing Horse

A superyacht inspired by a supercar is nothing new. In fact, earlier this year, Tecnomar and Lamborghini released a 63-footer replete with the Raging Bull’s DNA. But Lazzarini has just rolled out a concept that takes cues from Ferrari’s four-wheelers—and it’s worth taking notice of. Meet the GranTurismo Mediterranea, or GTM for short, a sporty new 88-footer that pays homage to the Prancing Horse’s fast touring cars. The hull is finished in what looks like a riff on Ferrari’s recognizable Rosso Corsa red, while the superstructure is crafted from light carbon fiber that is also favored by the automaker. It’s even...
CARS
Pistonheads

BMW 330Ci Clubsport (E46) | Spotted

That almost every classic BMW M car has enjoyed some appreciation of late probably isn't a shock. Almost all of them look brilliant, drive really well and are powered by a fantastic engine. With the future of traditional fast cars now time limited, many are understandably seeking solace in the model they've known and loved for a while. Problem being, of course, that as the price of great driver's cars goes up, with it goes the reluctance to actually use them regularly. Sideways in an M3 carries rather more risk if a £10k car has become a £30k one...
CARS
Pistonheads

2022 BMW i4 M50 | PH Review

The biggest divide in the world of EVs isn't range, charging speed or the unfeasible lowness of 0-60mph times. Rather it's the one between sensible and extrovert. If you're a large carmaker do you try to make something reassuringly familiar, to lead existing owners gently into the electron-powered future? Or do you do something radically different to showcase your entry into this brave new era, so early-adopting buyers can show off how progressive they are?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#Bmw Cars#New Cars#Vehicles#Bmw M Division#Xm#B3#The M3 Touring
Pistonheads

Audi reveals quattro-inspired S1 Hoonitron

If ever proof was required of a) how seriously Audi is taking its electrification push and b) how much sway Ken Block holds, then here it is. As part of the Block's deal with Audi, a new car has been built specifically for his upcoming Electrikhana video - this is the S1 Hoonitron.
CARS
Pistonheads

Lamborghini Aventador SV LP750-4 | Spotted

I've driven some pricey stuff over the years. A Jaguar XJ220 and Ferrari F40 are probably up there at the 'definitely don't dent it' end of the spectrum, but they were dream-money classics by the time I'd got behind the wheel. I think the most expensive new car I've ever driven, still to this day, was back in 2015: the Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce LP750-4. They made just 600 of them, and each one would've set you back at least £321,743. Realistically, far more, even with just one or two choice options.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Alpina XB7 Gets A Sporty New Look

The BMW XM Concept debuted last month with a bold design that is dividing BMW M enthusiasts. BMW's first standalone model since the beloved M1, the production XM will look nearly identical to the concept, so don't get your hopes up of the exterior design being toned down. There is,...
CARS
Pistonheads

Manthey launches new 911 GT3 Performance Kit

It's clear a car is pretty remarkable when even Manthey Racing admit to struggling somewhat to improve it. The latest Porsche 911 GT3, don't forget, was 17 seconds faster around the Nordschleife - the track MR uses for all its development - than its predecessor. With identical power. So they had their work cut out. But you don't win as many Nurburgring races with 911s - or set production car lap records - as Manthey without some nous. So, after a "a lot of work for us with the new model" - that's according to Stefan Mages, head of Manthey's development - here is the 911 GT3 Performance Kit.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Pistonheads

Bugatti Veyron | The Brave Pill

You don't need to have attended a Downing Street Christmas party, hastily rebranded as a Powerpoint lecture with snacks, to know that rules often get bent at this time of the year. So it is with Brave Pill, with our final offering before the team enters eggnog induced hibernation chosen without the normal careful consideration for VFM.
CARS
Pistonheads

Rare Fiat Panda 4x4 Sisley for sale

The original Fiat Panda is never far from anyone's mind at PH - we're cool like that - but was brought to the front and centre of everyone's attention recently thanks to M-Sport. You've all seen Pandamonium, right? By fusing together a box-arched Panda body with Fiesta R5 running gear, M-Sport has created one of the most outrageously exciting cars seen in a long time. From a Fiat Panda!
BUYING CARS
Pistonheads

Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition for sale

I've never hidden my enthusiasm for the FK8 Honda Civic Type R. As I wrote when we covered its recent demise, the FK8 was a car that I knew, from the minute I first tested it at its launch in Germany, was going to be a hero a car. Something gratifyingly special. And so it transpired to be. It wiped the floor with everything around and, personally, if it were still on sale today, I'd pick it over a Toyota GR Yaris without a second thought.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

A Pristine Platinum Porsche 918 Spyder With Just 966 Miles Is Up for Auction

Collectors who missed out on a Porsche 918 Spyder during its brief, two-year production run now have a chance to catch the sought-after supercar on the second-hand market. A pristine 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder with just 966 miles on the ticker is currently up for auction on CollectingCars.com until Thursday, December 23. The plug-in hybrid beast has already attracted a ton of attention, too, with bids climbing from roughly $7,700 to more than $772,000 in just four days. That’s almost in line with the model’s original base price of $845,000. Fervor is to be expected, of course. From the get-go, the 918...
BUYING CARS
designboom.com

this iconic 1966 ford mustang has been converted into a pickup truck

The 1966 ford mustang sees a pickup transformation. of all the ford mustangs produced, a 1965 or 1966 is certainly one of the most quintessential variations. so much so, that the vintage mustang has become such an icon that it is verging on commonplace. in response, the owner of this 1966 model gave the car a unique conversion by swapping out the powertrain to transform it into a pickup truck. the conversion had just sold this week for $15,000 USD.
CARS
Pistonheads

Plus Four CX-T mule given one last job

In a very serious world, the Morgan Plus Four CX-T has proved a welcome hit of four-wheeled joy. Even if you aren't that into Morgans, overlanding or very limited-run special editions, it's hard not to raise a smile when presented with the CX-T. It just looks like fun - and the drive certainly delivers on that promise.
CARS
The Independent

Audi on verge of confirming entry into Formula 1

Audi is on the verge of confirming its entry into Formula 1, it has been reported.The manufacturer has been closely following developments around technical regulations for power units in the 2026 season, with key figures at Audi apparently content with the FIA’s progress.In a letter to motorsport’s governing body, Audi board chairman Markus Duesmann and Audi Technical Development board member Oliver Hoffmann suggested that draft regulations are fair to both existing teams and newcomers.The letter has been seen by RaceFans and RacingNews365.F1 is seeking a new manufacturer to replace Honda, whose engines will now be made by Red Bull,...
MOTORSPORTS
Pistonheads

Land Rover Defender Hard Top 110 | PH Review

Growing up, I spent a lot of time on the family farm in the Brecon Beacons, and, until the first Discovery arrived on the farm, the agri-wheels was always a Land Rover Defender. Actually, that's a lie; the Defender name arrived in 1990 and the last version we had was a 90 (the wheelbase, not the year) that was registered in 1984. Still, splitting hairs isn't the point. What is, is that I've never been dewy eyed about the Defender, in any of its forms. I know people love them to bits, and that's their choice, but I am six-foot-three and I didn't much care for origamiing my way inside any Defender. And even before I grew gangly, I found them noisy, draughty, lumpy and slow. The Discovery made much more sense. I liked that a lot - so much so that I ended up buying one myself some years later.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Charger Repossession Goes Horribly Wrong

Getting your car repossessed isn’t a fun situation, however it’s usually avoidable. However you got into that financial pinch, the worst thing you can do is try fighting the repo guy for the vehicle, a lesson a Dodge Charger owner learned the hard way. See a Dodge Challenger crab on...
CARS
gmauthority.com

1948 Chevy COE Crew Cab “Decoliner” Heads To Auction

The Chevy COE (cab over engine), with its bulldog nose, was one of GM’s most distinctive designs. The idea behind placing the cab over the engine gave the driver a more commanding view. The design also allowed for a shorter wheelbase that created a tighter turn radius, enabling the truck access to narrow alleys and tighter corners, all while carrying the same payload as a longer truck. This made the COE popular in crowded cities. There were some disadvantages to the design, as servicing the engine became more complicated, compromised ride quality, the climb in and out of the cab, and summer heat radiated from the engine into the cab.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy