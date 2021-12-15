ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Nexstar donation drive for tornado victims

By Julia Romero
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News now will be working to help those victims recently impacted by tornadoes across five states over the weekend.

8 News Now will be teaming up with the American Red Cross on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a tornado victim donation drive.

Viewers will be able to call in and make a donation as well as online.

For more information on how to donate, click HERE.

CBS Minnesota

‘Lucky To Be Alive’: 9 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking Minnesota’s 1st December Tornadoes

This is an update to a story originally published on Dec. 16, 2021. Since then, more tornadoes have been confirmed. HARTLAND, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota saw its first-ever confirmed tornadoes in December amid blustery thunderstorms Wednesday evening that left thousands without power. The National Weather Service Twin Cities confirmed three tornadoes and its LaCrosse office confirmed six for a total of nine recorded in Minnesota. The NWS calls it the “Historic Storm of December 15-16, 2021.” The most powerful tornado of the night struck in the Hartland area. It was an EF-2, with winds up to 115 mph. A Sumner tornado in northwest Fillmore...
MINNESOTA STATE
