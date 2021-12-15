Nexstar donation drive for tornado victims
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News now will be working to help those victims recently impacted by tornadoes across five states over the weekend.
8 News Now will be teaming up with the American Red Cross on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a tornado victim donation drive.
Viewers will be able to call in and make a donation as well as online.
For more information on how to donate, click HERE.
