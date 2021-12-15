ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Community Outreach Implementation Working Group

southoldtownny.gov
 5 days ago

The Southold Town Community Outreach Implementation Working Group will meet on December 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Southold Town Annex Board Room and via Zoom. The public will...

www.southoldtownny.gov

baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore implements trauma-informed care practices, prioritizing community buy-in

Baltimore City leaders announced Friday they will pour more than $1.4 million into programs to implement trauma-informed care — that is, a healthcare methodology that attempts to heal trauma and provide culturally-competent service. The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement will put $900,000 in American Rescue Plan Act...
BALTIMORE, MD
southoldtownny.gov

Agricultural Advisory Committee - CANCELED

The Southold Town AGRICULTURAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE will meet on December 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM in the Conference Room, located at 53095 Main Road Southold. The public will have access to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen via telephone.
AGRICULTURE
maryland.gov

Caroline County Department of Social Services’ Community Outreach Team Conducts Successful Giving Drive

Caroline County Department of Social Services’ Community Outreach Team Conducts Successful Giving Drive. Through the Governor’s initiative “Just Serve”, the Caroline County Department of Social Services’ Community Outreach Team (COT) organized a giving drive that took place from September 11th to October 11, 2021. This year, COT collected 275 items through staff donations for the Family Support Center in Denton, MD. Items included food items, hygiene products, and sanitizing items. There were also several coats, scarves, knit hats, gloves, baby bibs, books, and crayons.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
WEAU-TV 13

DHS awards $8 million to community outreach in COVID-19 vaccination efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Serves is awarding $8.1 million in grants to organizations throughout Wisconsin to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts. This money will be distributed throughout the state to promote the equitable distribution of vaccinations. DHS is awarding the money in hopes that it will...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Mobile
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

KCN launches Appleton Community News Facebook group

APPLETON — As interest in Facebook groups continues to skyrocket, Kaukauna Community News has a launched a new group for its Appleton followers. Followers can join Appleton Wi Community News Facebook group HERE: https://www.facebook.com/groups/appletonnews. “Kaukauna Community Group has grown to more than 9,000 followerswith nearly 2,000 of them are...
APPLETON, WI
amherstma.gov

Town Services & Outreach Committee & Town Council PUBLIC FORUM on the establishment of Town Agency: Community Responders for Equity, Safety, and Service (CRESS)

REVISED: 12/8/21 at 11:30 am. RECEIVED: 12/6/21 at 11:08 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Zoning Bylaws (postponed by Councilor Dumont under Charter Section 2.10(c) from 12/06/2021 Town Council meeting): Official Zoning Map – Map 14A, Parcel 33 Rezoning, North Prospect Street: Amendments to Article 2, Zoning Districts and Article 3, Use Regulations: Council Discussion, Motion and Vote; Amendments to Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.325, Mixed-Use Buildings and Article 12, Definitions: Council Discussion, Motion and Vote. Public Forum on Town Manager’s Reorganization Plan: Community Responders for Equity, Safety, and Service (CRESS) – Charter Sec. 6.1: more than one half of the meeting time on the agenda will be devoted to public comment. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
AMHERST, MA
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and City ARPA Team to Hold Community Outreach and Assistance Seminars for ARPA RPF Applications

Mayor Sarno’s dedicated ARPA team, consisting of Director of Recovery and Business Continuity Attorney Tom Moore, Director of Technical Assistance and Compliance Patrice ‘Chae’ Swan and Senior Budget Analyst Vanessa Lima will hold a series of community outreach and assistance seminars/workshops to offer technical assistance and answer any questions for residents and businesses with their ARPA RFP applications for households, seniors, nonprofits, and small business.
POLITICS
swark.today

Join Baptist Health Community Outreach for Virtual Classes in December

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health Community Outreach invites Arkansans to join in for virtual health classes planned in December. The classes, accessible through Google Meet, are:. Get Up and Get Moving Workout on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Healthy Holiday Plate Demonstration on Wednesday, Dec. 15,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
unc.edu

New podcast: Implementation Science at Work

The Impact Center at the UNC Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute (FPG) has created an exciting new resource, “Implementation Science at Work.” The podcast, which dropped its initial three episodes in November, explores questions and strategies in implementation science including tackling community health issues, reducing health disparities, and improving community and population outcomes through building capacity.
SCIENCE
martechseries.com

emfluence Implements a Company-wide 35-hour Work Week

Digital marketing agency and marketing automation platform announces flexible work policy to help remote workers create a more positive work/life balance. emfluence, a leading digital marketing agency and marketing automation platform, today announced the implementation of a company-wide 35-hour workweek. The policy will enable the organization’s fully remote workforce across the United States to benefit from either a four-day week or a shorter working day.
BUSINESS
syr.edu

Understanding the Work of the Community Review Board

A new resource for the Syracuse University community, the Community Review Board is in place to review appeals of civilian complaints regarding Department of Public Safety (DPS) officer conduct. Its work is another step in helping to ensure transparency and increasing an equitable approach to safety and security on campus.
SYRACUSE, NY
southoldtownny.gov

Transportation Commission

The Southold Town Transportation Commission will be meeting in the Southold Town Meeting Hall, 53095 Main Road, Southold on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 1:00pm. The public is invited to attend in person or an option to join the meeting online via Zoom is also available:. To attend via Zoom:
TRAFFIC
WOWK 13 News

New Huntington cannabis center to focus on community outreach, help combat opioid crisis

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In downtown Huntington, residents now have the opportunity to visit an in-store location and learn about medical cannabis. TerraLeaf, a medical cannabis dispensary, recently opened a dispensary and education center on Third Avenue, and the store manager says the education and community outreach is what will make them stand out. What […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDVM 25

Community groups march to preserve historical sites in Thoroughfare

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – A march took place at the Oakrum Baptist Church to celebrate a step forward as the county buys back historical cemeteries that they sold. Descendants of those buried at the historic graves were present at the march as efforts continued to enforce change. “Today primarily is about unifying, healing, […]
ADVOCACY
fox5ny.com

NY health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK - New York State Acting Health Commissioner Mary Bassett has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the governor announced. Bassett received a positive result on a rapid test, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at her pandemic briefing. Bassett, who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster, is awaiting the result from a PCR test. In the meantime, she left her office and went home, Hochul said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Middletown Press

New York City Hospitals Aren’t Overwhelmed by the Omicron Covid Wave — But the Rest of the Country Might Not Be So Lucky

New Yorkers are bracing themselves for the latest wave of Covid as a steady drumbeat of closures — everyone from Broadway theaters to local clubs are canceling or postponing shows, either because of positive tests or out of an abundance of caution. But even though the dramatic escalation has many recalling the twilight before the first wave — when the city became “the epicenter of the epicenter” — many emergency physicians are “cautiously optimistic” that their departments will not regress to April 2020, when critically ill patients overwhelmed the city’s hospitals and hundreds died each day. Yet some worry that in less-vaccinated communities across the country, this new surge could threaten to once again devastate exhausted local health care systems.
BROOKLYN, NY

