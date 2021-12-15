Community Outreach Implementation Working Group

Caroline County Department of Social Services’ Community Outreach Team Conducts Successful Giving Drive. Through the Governor’s initiative “Just Serve”, the Caroline County Department of Social Services’ Community Outreach Team (COT) organized a giving drive that took place from September 11th to October 11, 2021. This year, COT collected 275 items through staff donations for the Family Support Center in Denton, MD. Items included food items, hygiene products, and sanitizing items. There were also several coats, scarves, knit hats, gloves, baby bibs, books, and crayons.
