Duke men’s basketball assistant coach Nolan Smith will miss Saturday afternoon’s game against Elon due to the school’s health and safety protocol, per release. At this time, there would appear to be no immediate concern over the status of Saturday’s 4 p.m. tipoff at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Medical personnel have ruled that no other members of the program are at risk of exposure, per the release.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO