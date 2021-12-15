ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council: EMS Doesn’t Work For Private Facilities

By Bob Vosseller
Photo courtesy Jackson EMS

JACKSON – Two township ordinances were approved recently due to an issue of for-profit nursing homes and assisted living facilities calling Jackson EMS on a regular basis for non-emergency calls. Transports for blood work and other routine matters should be taken care of by private ambulance services, the Township Council said.

Such calls were compromising the township’s EMS because they did not want to pay for the ambulances that the facilities should have to offer their residents, said Council Vice President Martin Flemming.

The first ordinance, 27-21 notes its purpose as being to “encourage persons or entities in Jackson to use the township’s EMS when necessary but to avoid dispatching EMS for non-emergency medical response or transportation.”

A warning would be issued to a business operator. They might also be charged depending on the frequency of dispatches made for non-emergency medical services. The first non-emergency response would result in a warning while the second would result in a $250 fine. The third violation would result in $500 fine while a fourth would result in a $750 fine.

Any EMS calls that were deemed reasonably life-threatening or an emergency at the time, but were later determined to be non-emergencies, would not be counted as ordinance violations.

The ordinance doesn’t apply to patient care facilities which are addressed in the second ordinance, 28-21. That ordinance states that its purpose is to “preserve and enhance the availability of first aid squad services for legitimate medical emergency situations in Jackson by regulating the use of EMS units in certain non-emergency situations.”

State licensed nursing homes, rest homes, health maintenance organizations, assisted living facilities, healthcare facilities providing inpatient services each meet the definition of patient care facilities. Other licensed or unlicensed medical providers with the capacity to treat 10 or more outpatients at the same time would also meet that definition.

Such facilities in the township are required to own, lease or rent or have available by contract, enough appropriately staffed private ambulance services so that their patients can receive proper treatment and transportation for non-emergency medical care at all times.

Those who violate this ordinance would face a dispatch fee of $750 by the township.

Flemming was commended by his fellow council members for bringing this situation to light and for addressing it with the two ordinances that were unanimously approved.

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Lakehurst Names Citizen Of The Year

LAKEHURST – Clad in a crimson shirt and sporting a white beard, Jerry Nieuwenhuizen could easily be confused with a certain visitor from the North Pole. But that isn’t why he received a ceremonial key to the borough nor the honor of lighting the community Christmas tree this year.
LAKEHURST, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

No Decisions Made Yet On Marijuana Businesses

HOWELL – A second public meeting was held to discuss the regulation of cannabis businesses in Howell Township, ending with no decisions being confirmed. An initial meeting was held on September 14 where several residents voiced their concerns about the possibility of having the businesses and where they should be zoned. The second discussion took place on November 30 to further talk about the topic.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Council Wants Parental Input In Education

JACKSON – The Township Council passed a resolution opposing any state education mandate that would not include parental input. The resolution was presented at a time when Critical Race Theory, which is not currently mandated by the state, has become a controversial subject throughout the nation. The subject has come up at Jackson School Board meetings.
JACKSON, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Government
City
Jackson, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

First Aid Squad Looking For Members

TOMS RIVER – Toms River First Aid Squad is looking for dedicated members to join its ranks! If you are someone you know is looking to volunteer to help their community, send an email to captain@tomsriverfirstaidsquad.org, or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/TomsRiverFirstAid. There is no residency requirement to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Left Turns Banned At New Brick Wawa

BRICK – The Department of Transportation (DOT) reached out to the township on November 23, asking if the council would pass a resolution to ban left turns going in and out of the new Wawa on Route 88 after getting numerous complaints about traffic at the intersection there. Residents...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Schools To Receive $7.5 Million In State Aid

BRICK – Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Farrell said he was excited to announce that the district has been awarded nearly $7.5 million in New Jersey State Emergency Aid that would help to address students, staff and infrastructure needs for the district. Brick will receive $6,527,350 in “Stabilization Aid,”...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson School District To Use Relief Funds On Student Programs

JACKSON – After months of waiting and some rumors about approval, the township school district can now make plans concerning what to do with COVID-related funding. Superintendent Nicole Pormilli previously said she had heard rumors “that our application that we submitted will be approved.” At the time however, she had nothing in writing and didn’t want to give the Board or the public any false hopes until it became official.
JACKSON, NJ
