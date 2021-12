BOSTON (CBS) — The seven-game winning streak is no more. The New England Patriots have lost a football game. The Patriots entered Indianapolis on Saturday night well-rested and riding high, but they were quickly brought down to earth by the Colts. Indy got out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead, thanks to a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown. The Patriots made it moderately interesting in the fourth quarter, cutting Indy’s lead to 20-17. But a 67-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor stretched the lead to 10, and the Colts won 27-17. The Patriots dropped to 9-5, while the Colts improved to 8-6. Mac Jones...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO