Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday December 14, 2021

By Scott Leber
 6 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams for Tuesday, December 14 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.

BOYS GAMES
East Dubuque 32 South Beloit 30
Winnebago 51 Aquin 41
Stillman Valley 49 Mendota 42
LaSalle-Peru 47 Sycamore 36
Durand 71 AFC 32
Pecatonica 61 Polo 29
Christian Life 42 Alden-Hebran 37

GIRLS GAMES
Jefferson 50 Belvidere 23
Harlem 71 East 13
North Boone 42 South Beloit 14
Genoa-Kingston 41 Woodstock 37
Geneseo 55 Dixon 48
Stockton 42 Dakota 38
Orangeville 39 Morrison 27
Sycamore 72 Morris 14
Ottawa 44 Rochelle 27

