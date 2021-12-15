Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday December 14, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Day one of the Dvorak Wrestling Invitational saw eight local wrestlers advance to Sunday’s semifinals. There are 36 teams competing in the event at Harlem High School in one of the most prestigious high school wrestling events in the Midwest. Teams from Wisconsin are competing with the Illinois team,s and so is […]

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO