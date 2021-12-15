ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

UPS driver claims she was racially profiled after double parking in San Francisco

By Haaziq Madyun
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhEHd_0dNB9tL300

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Sign this citation for a driving infraction or we are taking you to jail. Those were the two choices given to a Black female UPS driver in San Francisco.

In fact, the UPS driver believes that she was racially profiled by the officers.

The incident was recorded on her cellphone, a video that is now viral.

“I got in my truck and I cried hysterically. I called my boss and told them that I was just about to get arrested for double parking,” Nakisha Ferguson said.

It happened on Dec. 7 around 11:30 a.m. on Haight Street near Masonic. That is where UPS driver Nakisha Ferguson was double-parked while delivering multiple packages at a mail depot.

“I am a UPS Driver in full-brown delivering packages,” Ferguson said.

Why was she doubled park?

“I pull over everywhere on this street. There is nowhere for me to park. I go up and down the Haight,” Ferguson said. “It is rare to find parking in San Francisco. You get civilians parking in commercial zones.”

Anyone familiar with the parking situation in San Francisco knows you can drive for blocks day or night without finding a parking space.

What used to be available street parking is now occupied by restaurant parklets and bike-share docking stations. At this point, delivery drivers’ double parking in San Francisco is part of the landscape.

In fact, it is something Ferguson has been doing as an employee for UPS for over three years.

“I never knew that they pulled over people. I see UPS drivers, FedEx drivers, Amazon drivers, everybody double parking to deliver,” Ferguson said.

However, this is the first time she has ever been approached by police to be cited on the job. She believes the officers targeted her simply because she is a Black woman.

“I feel like if I wasn’t this young black girl I wouldn’t have got a ticket. I probably would have got a warning. A siren to move your vehicle,” Ferguson said.

Nakisha Ferguson begrudgingly signed the ticket. This mom didn’t want to go to jail for double parking.

There is another reason she signed the citation. People are counting on the packages on her truck being delivered.

“I just want to make sure that I can give them their products when they are supposed to have it. We deliver to businesses that keep the flow of San Francisco going,” Ferguson said.

KRON4 reached out to the San Francisco Police Department to give them an opportunity to explain what happened from their perspective – We have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 53

Marina O'Sullivan
5d ago

UPS get tickets all the time. I watched the video and she made a big deal over nothing . In fact it is UPS that pays the ticket.

Reply(4)
32
Samantha Jensen
4d ago

she claims she is profiled yet 6 african americans can beat asians and they get caught and still they claim some kind of racial injust... what the hell???

Reply(1)
15
JD
4d ago

racial profiling because you break the law...lol.. be a good citizen and follow the rules and stop acting like an animal

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Pedestrian killed in crash involving 2 drivers, San Jose police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian died Monday in a crash involving two other vehicles, the San Jose Police Department said. It happened in the area of eastbound McKee Rd and I-680 around 7 a.m. Police said both drivers stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation, but no further information was revealed […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4’s Top Stories of 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As we say goodbye to 2021, we’re taking a look back at the most viral stories on KRON4.com. Here are the 10 most-clicked stories on KRON4.com during 2021: 2 coronavirus patients hospitalized in San Francisco 2 more tech companies are leaving California Fry’s Electronics permanently closes nationwide Golden State Stimulus: When […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

California sues Walmart over hazardous waste disposal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California is suing Walmart. The retail giant is in trouble with the state for allegedly illegally disposing of hazardous waste, according to a press release from Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Walmart is alleged to have violated California’s environmental laws and regulations by disposing of hazardous waste products at local landfills that are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Parking#Street Parking#Parking Space#Racism#Ups
KRON4 News

Christmas travel at SFO not deterred by omicron

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Long lines at San Francisco International Airport on Monday morning shows travelers aren’t deterred by the COVID-19 omicron variant this Christmas. Five days until the holiday, the Transportation Security Administration expects to screen nearly 30 million people in airports from Monday through January 3. On Sunday, TSA officers screened over two […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
KRON4 News

Sunnyvale: Arrest made in 2020 fatal stabbing at Baylands Park

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced Monday that an arrest has been made in the 2020 murder of 38-year-old Anthony Juarez. On August, 15, 2020 at around 4:44 p.m. Sunnyvale officers responded to the Baylands Park on Caribbean Drive of a report of a man who had been stabbed near […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

San Leandro school board president dies after being hit by vehicle

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The president of the San Leandro Unified School Board has died after being struck by a vehicle. Christian Rodriguez was walking with his wife on Friday when the vehicle hit him, according to the school superintendent Mike McLaughlin. “Christian has been an indispensable member of our SLUSD family for many […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy