The Rome girls found themselves in a hole at halftime of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament Championship Game on Saturday night at Berry, but they simply weren't going to allow the Gold Ball Trophy to go home with anyone else. With that in mind, the Lady Wolves came out firing in the final two quarters to overcome a seven-point deficit and earn a 49-46 victory to claim their second straight Gold Ball and the 13th all-time for the program.

ROME, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO