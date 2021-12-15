ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Low Can You Go? Five Questions for Turkey's Central Bank

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to cut interest rates again this week despite a currency crash and soaring inflation as President Tayyip Erdogan keeps up the pressure on policymakers to promote growth ahead of elections in 2023. The bank has slashed its key rate by 400...

