ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

US prep schools held student exchanges with elite Nazi academies

By Helen Roche
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UcxIA_0dNB7nvp00

(THE CONVERSATION) In the summer of 1935, the Nazi government hijacked a student exchange program between leading American and German schools.

The International Schoolboy Fellowship, as it was known, was first set up by Walter Huston Lillard, the headmaster of Tabor Academy in Massachusetts, in 1927 to foster better relations between all nations through schoolboy exchange. Participating countries included the U.S., Germany, France and Great Britain.

Lillard believed “that misunderstandings and quarrels between nations often arise through long-distance misjudgments,” and that “the development of contacts … will tend to promote cordial relations and lasting friendships.”

But by 1935, officials in charge of the Third Reich’s new elite schools, the National Political Education Institutes , or Napolas, had plans to appropriate the exchange program to promote National Socialist aims.

These Nazi institutions were modeled on elite British public schools , the Prussian cadet corps and ancient Sparta . The schools educated boys aged 10 to 19, training them as future leaders.

On Feb. 12, 1935, Lillard and the International Schoolboy Fellowship were informed by the Napola authorities that they would exchange 10 American boys for 10 Napola pupils from July to December 1935.

As I describe in my new book, “ The Third Reich’s Elite Schools –A History of the Napolas , ” the American exchange organizers were unaware that the German pupils and staff were charged with an explicitly propagandistic mission. The Germans’ aim: Counteract and neutralize the effect of anti-Nazi reporting in the American media, and favorably influence public opinion of the Third Reich.

By 1938, 18 American prep schools were taking part in the Napola exchanges.

Breaking the Olympic boycott

Reinhard Pfundtner, the 17-year-old son of a high-ranking civil servant in the Third Reich’s Interior Ministry, was one of the first German boys selected for the exchange program. His participation helped ensure the effectiveness of this pro-Nazi propaganda campaign at the highest level.

In his role as state secretary of the Third Reich’s ministry of the interior, Reinhard’s father, Hans Pfundtner , was one of the key architects of the Nuremberg Laws, which demoted Jews and Gypsies to a pariah status within Nazi Germany, and which were instrumental in the Holocaust’s genesis. Hans Pfundtner was also a member of the Olympic Committee. He intended to use the exchange as an opportunity to persuade Lillard, his son’s American headmaster, to lobby in favor of U.S. participation in the upcoming 1936 Winter Olympic Games in Germany.

Hans Pfundtner and Lillard left letters, now preserved in the German Federal Archives , that show that the Tabor Academy principal was completely swayed by the Pfundtners’ pretense of disinterested friendship.

In one letter dated Nov. 23, 1935, Lillard assured Pfundtner that his “excellent letter replying to … questions about the Olympic Games” had been “quoted by several of our good newspapers, and was included in the Associated Press service throughout the country. … Undoubtedly, this message of yours will be very helpful in submerging some of the false propaganda.”

Failed hopes for peace

Many leading American prep schools took part in the Napola exchange program each year following 1935, including Phillips Academy Andover in Massachusetts and Phillips Academy Exeter in New Hampshire, St. Andrew’s in Delaware, Choate and the Loomis School in Connecticut, and New Jersey’s The Lawrenceville School. Between 1936 and 1938, 15 American pupils each year learned at the Nazi elite schools for 10 months, while 30 Napola pupils spent five months each at the American schools.

Even after the “ Night of Broken Glass ” pogrom in November 1938, in which over 7,000 Jewish businesses and over 250 synagogues in German territories were destroyed, Lillard still urged principals at the prep schools that were part of the Napola-ISF exchange to continue the program into the 1939-40 academic year.

In a letter written after that event, Lillard said “If we continue to bring the boys together, something constructive may be accomplished; whereas, if we abandon all efforts in the direction of Germany, we are closing the opportunity for the future leaders to be enlightened … .”

Despite the controversial nature of the exchange program, many of the schools whose archives I consulted for my book were most helpful and curious to learn more about their institutions’ unsuspected connections with the Third Reich.

Trojan horse propaganda

Given these exchanges, the Napola program appeared to have achieved some success in persuading their American partners to give the Nazi regime the benefit of the doubt, at least in the short term.

In response to negative media coverage on the violent persecution of Jewish Germans and other minorities that was taking place under the Nazi regime, the Napola pupils attempted to actively discredit these accounts as biased or as “Jewish propaganda.”

According to accounts in surviving school newsletters, the Napola pupils were often able to convince their American hosts that events in Germany were not nearly as dire as press reports might lead them to believe. They were often given the opportunity to present their own political views, in speech and in writing.

For instance, one exchange student at Tabor Academy, Wolfgang Korten, wrote in “The Tabor Log” in June 1939, “I was glad to talk to the American as a German about Germany, and to give him some ideas about my homeland, different from those he reads in his papers.” He also stressed that to wholly reject “fascism” and “Nazism” in the name of “democracy” was a mistake.

Newsletter reports on both sides also suggest that the American pupils enjoyed getting to know the “new Germany” and could quite easily become sympathetic to their hosts’ political perspectives.

One American pupil who attended the Napola in Plön, Germany, wrote in 1938 that the year he had spent there was the “greatest experience” of his life. Another was even discovered by his fellow Napola pupils practicing the Hitler salute in front of his mirror. Meanwhile, many staff and students at the U.S. academies kept in touch with their German partner schools even after the outbreak of war in 1939.

To a present-day reader, the attitudes toward Nazi Germany depicted here might seem highly naïve. At the time, however, many educated Americans shared similar sentiments – curious, trusting in German good faith and willing to downplay or disregard prior reports of Nazi atrocities.

That is, until the Nazis’ desire for war became impossible to ignore.

Correction: Due to an editor’s error, the location of Phillips Academy Exeter was incorrectly stated. It is in New Hampshire.

[Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter . ]

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/us-prep-schools-held-student-exchanges-with-elite-nazi-academies-173010 .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
Alpena News

Foreign exchange students looking forward to American Christmas

ALPENA — Three foreign exchange students currently attending Alpena High School are looking forward to Christmas in America. Giulia LaRosa, 17, is here from Italy and said that Christmas is not so different from back home. “Christmas doesn’t really change much, the food is different,” LaRosa said.
ALPENA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
thecentraltrend.com

Eve Marbot takes on the American experience as an exchange student

Standing near the top of the aluminum bleachers at the first football game of the season, sophomore and foreign exchange student Eve Marbot realized that this was the high school experience—the American experience—and the basis of every great teen movie ever. When chants of “Go home freshmen!” erupted...
FOOTBALL
Daily Herald

Saint Viator students participate in virtual global exchange

On Nov. 27, students from Saint Viator High School joined peers from around the world to learn about one another's cultures. Each student was able to hear from other students, and through their experiences, become a more informed global citizen. They were all able to hear about daily life and...
EDUCATION
New York Post

High School Guide: The specialized Elite 8

New York City’s eight specialized high schools consistently rank among the best-performing secondary schools in the nation. Each year, around 25,000 of the city’s top students sit for the Specialized High School Admissions Test (SHSAT), the standardized test that is the sole criterion for admission to these “elite eight.” Offers are extended to the 4,798 of them who score highest.
BROOKLYN, NY
albuquerquenews.net

Former student held after bomb explodes at Orthodox school in Russia

SERPUKHOV, Russia: Russian authorities said a homemade bomb exploded in a school next to an Orthodox Christian convent, injuring 12 people. An 18-year-old former student, who survived the blast and is in intensive care, was identified as a suspect, authorities added. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, the bomb was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prep Schools#Nazi Germany#Nazis#Great Britain#Tabor Academy#American#The Third Reich#National Socialist#British#Prussian#Germans#Anti Nazi#Interior Ministry
Daily Beast

‘Smells of Death’: Anti-Vax Priests Are Dropping Like Flies Here

ATHENS—COVID-19 has been tearing through Orthodox Christian communities across Greece, infecting one unvaccinated religious leader after another and prompting some priests and monks to rethink their stance on the jabs. Last month, at least four unvaccinated monks from Mount Athos, a COVID hotbed and one of the most important centers...
RELIGION
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
BBC

‘It’s like hell in here’: The struggle to save Afghanistan's starving babies

Doctors in Afghanistan's crisis-hit hospitals, many of whom are now working without pay, spoke to the BBC about the country's deepening humanitarian crisis. The young woman was crying, begging the doctor to kill her and her baby. Dr Nuri, an obstetrician in central Afghanistan, was about to deliver the baby by Caesarean section when the mother broke down.
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
KXRM

KXRM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy