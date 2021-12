[Ed. Note: This post will be updated throughout the day to reflect breaking news.]. Kentucky will not play Louisville on Wednesday night. COVID issues within Louisville’s program forced the postponement of the annual rivalry game, with both sides pledging to play it at a later date. Kentucky has been searching for a replacement opponent for Wednesday or Thursday night. Per 840 WHAS’ Jeff Milby, the Cats found one and Calipari will reveal the team tonight on his radio show, which begins at 6 p.m. ET on 630 WLAP. So, who will it be?

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO