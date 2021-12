When it comes to California wine, rightly or wrongly, the focus is always on one region – and Napa is tightening its stranglehold on the state's top wines. When we ran the corresponding list last year, there were two non-Napa wines on it; now there's just one. If you look at the list of the 25 best wines from California, Napa accounts for 22 of them, an astonishing achievement. If you look even wider, of the 25 best wines from the US, 21 are from Napa.

