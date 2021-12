The consolidation of digital media companies shows no sign of slowing down. Vox Media is acquiring Group Nine Media, the publisher of sites such as Thrillist, NowThis, and the Dodo, a move that would combine the brands into one of the biggest online publishers in the digital space. The deal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal and confirmed shortly thereafter in a companywide memo sent by Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff, is set to close early next year pending regulatory approval; the combined company would bring in more than $700 million in revenue and more than $100 million in profit, according to the Journal.

