Wolves boss Bruno Lage feels his players have improved since his summer arrival. Lage believes the players are now responding to his methods. He said, “I came, I tried to understand how the team plays, how I can play with these players, and tried to take the best from them, and every time try to play our game. What I want, and I can see, is little conquers day by day. I believe the way we played in the first-half of the season, in some games the chances we're creating, we could score three or four more goals, but if we'd manage the team in a different way we'd lose some points.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO