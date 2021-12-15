Hey, an actual Nvidia RTX 2060 12GB is in stock and, uh oh, it's £515

Nvidia’s RTX 2060 12GB isn’t due to launch until tomorrow, but retailers obviously know what’s happening and have to prepare their product listings accordingly. The idea though, is not to publish a listing before it’s allowed, lest you incur the wrath of Nvidia. French retailer PC21 seems to have hit the publish button a little early. It prematurely listed a pair of MSI RTX 2060 Ventus 12GB cards. Though the listings have since been taken down, Videocardz grabbed a couple of screenshots showing two separate listings for €528 and €645 including VAT. This is more than several RX 6600 XT's on the same site which begin at €490. Curiously, the two listings appeared to show the same card, so perhaps one or both are just placeholders.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO