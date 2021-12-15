ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Hey, an actual Nvidia RTX 2060 12GB is in stock and, uh oh, it's £515

By Chris Szewczyk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nvidia’s RTX 2060 12GB has landed. Sadly though, it’s not the bargain we hoped it might be. A store in the UK by the name of Punch Technology has stock of a Zotac version. And It’s, uh, £515. That’s not quite the market flooding bargain we hoped for. If that £515...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Gainward Unveils its GeForce RTX 2060 12GB GHOST Graphics Card

Gainward has announced the launch of a more powerful GeForce RTX 2060 now featuring 12GB of memory – The Gainward GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB Ghost Series. Gainward GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB Ghost Series is the reinvented graphics card, accelerated by NVIDIA’s revolutionary architecture – NVIDIA Turing GPU. Double the memory size and enhance the CUDA horse-power as tokens, the Gainward GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB Series fuses together real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Nvidia Confirms 2060 12GB Stock Will Improve By The End of The Month

Earlier this week we saw the somewhat surprising release of the newly revised Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. Well, technically it wasn’t that surprising as we’d known that it was likely happening over two months ago. The fact that Nvidia chose to revise this circa 2-year-old last-gen GPU, however, was certainly more than a little unusual.
COMPUTERS
Inverse

Everything you need to know to get the NVIDIA RX 2060 12GB at launch

NVIDIA has yet another GPU launch on the horizon, and we want to make sure you’re first in line for the specialty product. Advertised as one of the few RTX cards that could be immune to the continuing supply shortage, here’s what you need to know about the 2060 12GB including its expected release date, time, potential pricing, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Geforce#Punch Technology#Oem#Hq#Ethash#Whattomine Com#Mh S
PC Gamer

Nvidia's RTX 2060 12GB graphics cards will not receive Founders Editions

Thanks to the current market desperation, we were talking about Nvidia’s 12GB upgrades of cards like the RTX 2060 since long before they were officially announced. It feels like an odd choice for the company to still be releasing Turing architecture cards, but with everyone scrambling to get whatever they can in the shortage, these were looking like a ray of light.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

That ‘new’ 12GB GeForce RTX 2060 might not be such a bargain after all

It’s only been a few days since Nvidia tacitly confirmed the existence of a new version of the RTX 2060 graphics card, first released almost three years ago but coming back with boosted video RAM to help with the current shortage of GPU hardware. Unfortunately it looks like this re-release is going to omit the usual release of Nvidia-branded cards and go straight to third-party manufacturers, like Asus, Gigabyte, and EVGA.
COMPUTERS
invezz.com

Cowen’s Ramsay picks these semiconductor stocks over Nvidia

Matt Ramsay picks 5 semiconductor stocks he sees as well-positioned for 2022. His bullish call on these five stocks is based on the ongoing switch to EVs. The Cowen analyst explains why he didn't pick high flyers like Nvidia or AMD. A week after Goldman Sachs’ Katie Koch predicted an...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
AMD
Motley Fool

Nvidia's Stock Price Seems Unstoppable

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Nvidia ( NVDA -3.17%...
STOCKS
PC Gamer

Nvidia RTX 2060 12GB listed early on French retailer

Nvidia’s RTX 2060 12GB isn’t due to launch until tomorrow, but retailers obviously know what’s happening and have to prepare their product listings accordingly. The idea though, is not to publish a listing before it’s allowed, lest you incur the wrath of Nvidia. French retailer PC21 seems to have hit the publish button a little early. It prematurely listed a pair of MSI RTX 2060 Ventus 12GB cards. Though the listings have since been taken down, Videocardz grabbed a couple of screenshots showing two separate listings for €528 and €645 including VAT. This is more than several RX 6600 XT's on the same site which begin at €490. Curiously, the two listings appeared to show the same card, so perhaps one or both are just placeholders.
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

Looks Like NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 And 3070 Ti Are Getting Memory Upgrades Too

Hot on the heels of NVIDIA launching a refreshed GeForce RTX 2060 with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, which is twice as much as the original version, two other existing models appear bound for more onboard memory too. They include the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, both of which are modern generation cards based on Ampere.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Gigabyte has 16 custom Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs on the cards

Nvidia’s revamped RTX 2060 12GB refresh has officially released, but insufficient stock levels have caused retailers to not even bother listing it as out of stock. While rumours suggest a refreshed RTX 3000 series lineup and brand new RTX 4000 GPUs are in the works for 2022, Nvidia has yet to reveal its graphics card plans. Thankfully, an EEC listing by Gigabyte has confirmed Nvidia’s plans for a 16GB RTX 3070 Ti and 12GB RTX 3080, and numerous custom iterations could be coming next year.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia says GeForce RTX 2060 12GB availability should improve in January

Gamers who have a hard time finding an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 12GB may see stock and availability improve after Christmas, even though cryptominers will likely claim most of these GPUs for themselves. Many gamers around the world have already come to the unfortunate conclusion that the recently launched 12GB...
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Best CPU for NVIDIA RTX 3070 in 2021

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 is a powerful GPU that appeals to gamers who want to crush high-end games without overspending. Of course, the best graphics cards are incredibly hard to find at a regular list price, but that's beside the point; you already have the GPU and want to pair it with a proper processor! Here are a bunch of options that won't hold back the RTX 3070 from achieving its true potential.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

OEMs Target Miners with RTX 2060 12GB, But Gamers Need It More

Officially, it appears the GeForce RTX 2060 12GB cards are going on sale today. And by "on sale" we mean "sold out unless you're a miner." Perhaps that's a bit unfair, but we asked around in advance of the rumored launch — a launch Nvidia basically didn't comment on or provide any details about — and were repeatedly told that the various graphics card companies weren't planning on sampling the RTX 2060 12GB to reviewers. That's fine on one level, as it's not like this is going to suddenly jump into our list of the best graphics cards, but the whole situation is a bit weird. But then things took a turn for the worst.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy