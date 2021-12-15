Delays, closures, cancelations ahead of high wind warning

Keep up to date with the latest on weather today and every day with the free Denver7+ app . We also have a live blog running with all the latest developments on today's storm.

A high wind warning will go into effect beginning Wednesday, and the gusty conditions are already having an impact across the state.

The state has either closed or delayed dozens of state-managed and partner community testing, vaccine and monoclonal antibody sites Wednesday because of the weather. For a full list of the impacted sites, click here .

RTD has also warned there could be disruptions in service on Wednesday.

RTD has already confirmed the University of Colorado A Line will run on a 30-minute frequency Wednesday, and said customers should expect delays. It’s also removing some gate-crossing arms as early as 6:30 a.m. along both the A and G lines. Crossing attendants will be in place in various spots along the lines and horns will likely sound at several crossings along the line. You can check for service disruptions and sign up for alerts here .

The Denver International Airport had 301 delayed flights and 87 total cancellations on Wednesday, according to Flight Aware.

DIA recommends checking your flight status before heading to the airport.

Monarch Mountain will also be closed for the forecasted extreme weather conditions that it said would create hazardous conditions for operating ski lifts and make travel difficult. Loveland Ski Area said visitors should expect delayed lift openings Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Denver Zoo said they're not too concerned, but are prepared for the storm. They have the necessary facilities to take care of their animals, and the keepers know the temperature thresholds for each animal in the zoo. Indoor habitats are ready in case things get too intense and they need to shelter and heat, the spokesperson said.

Costilla County Office of Emergency Management said Sierra Grand and Centennial schools are on a two-hour delay today. Boulder Valley Mountain Schools are closed Wednesday (includes Nederland Middle/Senior, Nederland Elementary, Jamestown Elementary and Gold Hill Elementary).

The Denver Christkindlmarket is on a delayed opening Wednesday due to the high winds. Organizers will monitor conditions and may decide to open after 2 p.m.

Much of the state is expected to be impacted by the winds, which could gust up to 50-75 mph. Colorado's Front Range, foothills and plains may see hurricane-force and tropical storm-force winds , according to the National Weather Service.

This story will be updated with additional information as more closures and delays come in.