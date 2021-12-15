ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Austin falls to No. 2 ranked Sparkman, 56-52

By David Elwell Sports Writer
The Decatur Daily
5 days ago
 5 days ago
When the first high school basketball rankings came out last week, the Sparkman boys came in at No. 2 in Class 7A.

Austin was outside the 7A Top 10 looking in from the list of “others nominated.”

The Black Bears had a perfect opportunity Tuesday night to perhaps make a move inside the Top 10 with Sparkman visiting.

Unfortunately for Austin, the Black Bears could not take advantage of the opportunity.

Sparkman used a big first quarter to build a lead it would not relinquish and recorded a 56-52 victory.

Austin (8-5) entered the game on a four-game winning streak after an overtime loss at home to Mountain Brook, the No. 1 team in 6A on Nov. 30.

Sparkman (11-3) came into the game after losses Friday to James Clemens, 54-52, and Saturday to Georgia powerhouse Grayson, 56-48. The Senators were not going to let the losing streak stretch to three in a row.

“We’ve played some really good teams this season, and Sparkman ranks right up there,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “We got off to a really bad start, and it was uphill all the way. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”

Sparkman sprinted to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter. Austin started its climb up that hill in the second period and trimmed the lead to four at one point. Sparkman led 26-20 at halftime.

Austin worked the lead down to three at two different times in the third quarter, but still trailed 41-34 heading into the final quarter.

The Black Bears opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to get within one. Cam Collins’ put back made it 41-40 with 6:45 to play, but Austin would get no closer.

Collins led Austin with 14 points. Jalen Orr had 11. Sparkman’s Landon Jacobs had 14.

It was not a good shooting night for either team. Austin hit 19 of 63. Sparkman hit 16 of 40. Austin claimed the most rebounds at 40-36 and had the offensive rebound advantage at 15-4.

Sparkman’s big advantage came at the free throw line, 19 of 28 to 9 of 15 for Austin.

The Black Bears host the Pepsi Classic on Thursday and Friday. Austin plays Priceville in the last game on Friday. The game was originally supposed to be Decatur vs. Austin.

The Pepsi Classic schedule for Thursday has Decatur Heritage vs. West Morgan at 4:30 p.m., Vestavia vs. Bob Jones at 6 p.m. and Decatur vs. Madison Academy at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, it’s Madison Academy vs. Decatur Heritage at 4:30 p.m., Bob Jones vs. West Morgan at 6 p.m. and Austin vs. Priceville at 7:30 p.m.

Sparkman girls 76, Austin 22: The Sparkman girls showed why they have a high ranking in the state. Just like the boys game, the Senators jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter, 22-8.

The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

