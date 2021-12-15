ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW Division of Kinesiology and Health Receives Grant to Increase Cultural Diversity

By Aaron Brown
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE, Wyo. (Release) - Evan Johnson, an associate professor with the University of Wyoming’s Division of Kinesiology and Health, has a vision about diversity on campus and in the division’s classrooms: The more diversity among faculty and students, the better the outcome for students to receive a well-rounded education and be...

Roanoke Times

Ferrum's Division of Nursing receives $133,000 grant to increase classroom space

The state tobacco commission recently awarded Ferrum College's nursing program a $133,188 Competitive Education Grant. The funds will finance renovations to the nursing division's area in the lower level of Vaughn Chapel. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission's Education Committee met earlier this fall at the Peaks of Otter Lodge...
FERRUM, VA
famunews.com

FAMU Faculty Receives Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Grant to Examine Maternal and Child Health Disparities

Photo caption: from left-top- Selina Darling-Reed, Karam F. Soliman, Arlesia Mathis, Fran Close; from left: bottom, Sandra Suther, Elizabeth Mazzio, Remelda Saunder-Jones, Sarah Buxbaum. Credit: CoPPS,IPH. A Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health (CoPPS, IPH) team of researchers has secured a Bill...
COLLEGES
State
Wyoming State
tulane.edu

Tulane Law awarded diversity pipeline grant

Tulane Law School is one of four law schools nationwide awarded a $100,000 grant to launch a new prelaw pipeline program for minority college students planning to attend law school. The competitive LSAC Prelaw Undergraduate Scholars (PLUS) Program grants are awarded annually by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cnu.edu

New Kinesiology Major Announced

Cutting-edge lab space planned in new integrated science center. Christopher Newport has added a new major due to growing student interest: kinesiology. The study of body movement, kinesiology will give students valuable insight into how human bodies work, which will help prepare them for when they are later working with patients.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW Regents OK out-of-state, graduate tuition increases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved tuition increases Friday for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses. The plan calls for increases at UW-Madison; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater. Out-of-state undergrads at UW-Madison would have to pay $743 more, the biggest dollar increase among the campuses. RELATED: Lifting...
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

Out-of-state, grad tuition to increase at some UW campuses including Oshkosh

MADISON (AP) -- The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved tuition increases for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses. The regents voted on the plan Friday during a meeting at UW-Madison. The proposal calls for increases at UW-Madison; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater.
MADISON, WI
Overton County News

Hilham teacher receives grant

Hilham Elementary School students will have new wobble chairs thanks to the efforts of fourth grade teacher Spring Choate. Choate applied for and received an Insuring Success Grant from Swallows Insurance and Lite Rock 95.9. Wobble chairs help students who have high energy levels. “It helps them stay focused in...
HILHAM, TN
progressivegrocer.com

PCC Reveals 2021 Diverse Entrepreneur Grant Recipients

PCC Community Markets, the largest community-owned food market in the United States, has revealed the recipients of its annual Diverse Entrepreneur Grant program, which provides free capital to underrepresented small businesses in partnership with Ventures, a Seattle-based nonprofit that aims to empower local entrepreneurs. The 2021 recipients, who will be...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Sheridan Media

UW part of $10 million project to study diverse perennial forage systems

The University of Wyoming reports their scientists are a part of a multi-state team launching research into perennial forage systems and help promote their adoption. UW will serve as a research hub site for western states to collect, organize and analyze soil samples. “We will measure and compare numerous production,...
INDUSTRY

