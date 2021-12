Sinn Fein must tell voters about an internal party database on their canvassing and electioneering material, the Data Protection Commission has said.A report published on Monday by the Data Protection Commissioner says that the Abu database is a “specially designed, bespoke relational database that was designed to identify supporters in order to get out the vote on election day”.“The system contains data from the register of electors and the marked electoral register and is supplemented by canvass information.”Under data protection rules, it said that the party should now “proactively” tell voters that the database exists and that this practice should...

ELECTIONS ・ 16 HOURS AGO