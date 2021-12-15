ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two out of five Ghanaians live in slums – Report

Cover picture for the articleAbout two out of five of the population live in slums, a report by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has revealed. The report said as of 2017, the proportion of the population living in slums stood at 39.3 per cent, with the...

