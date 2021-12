LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The last weekend before Christmas is notoriously busy for retail stores, and this year the holiday rush was more welcome than ever in Louisville. "We are very excited to be open because last year we were not open because of COVID," Mahonia owner Bridget Davis said. "So, we were here selling things and packaging gifts for people, but we weren't able to have the doors open, so this year is especially great because we're happy to be finally open again."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO