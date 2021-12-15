ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon says safety procedures in place

By Mike Nolan The Daily Southtown
 5 days ago

Training employees about what to do in the event of severe weather and sheltering inside buildings are among safeguards Amazon has in place at Chicago area facilities as the company assesses the aftermath of a tornado that decimated a delivery center in Edwardsville, in which at least six people...

Amazon Investors Call for Independent Employee Safety Audit After Illinois Tornado

A group of shareholders is demanding Amazon run an independent audit to assess how the company treats its employees. Mary Beth Gallagher, the director of engagement at Domini Impact Investments, the group that filed the resolution, told Cheddar it wants to invest in companies that protect shareholders and specifically noted concerns about productivity quotas and employee surveillance. The company's worker safety initiatives have been questioned even before a tornado killed six people at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois this month. "What we want to see is Amazon centering workers' voices and having an independent review that hears directly from workers themselves who know the conditions that they're working under and the pressures they face," she said.
Amazon driver texts reveal chaos as Illinois tornado bore down

SPENCER SOPER, MICHAEL TOBIN AND MICHAEL SMITH Bloomberg News. The messages between an Amazon.com Inc. delivery driver and her boss began about 80 minutes before a tornado struck one of the company’s warehouses in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Dec. 10, killing six workers. The dramatic exchange cast in sharp relief the chaos that can ensue when disaster hits and disagreements erupt about when it’s time to heed warnings and cease working.
Report: Amazon Shareholders Call For Safety Audit

A group of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report shareholders have filed a resolution calling for the board of directors to commission an independent audit on workspace safety and health. The resolution, which requests that the audit be made with input from both Amazon employees and experts in workplace...
`Keep Driving': Amazon Dispatcher Texts Show Chaos Amid Twisters

Inc. delivery driver and her boss began about 80 minutes before a tornado struck one of the company’s warehouses in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Dec. 10,. . The dramatic exchange cast in sharp relief the chaos that can ensue when disaster hits and disagreements erupt about when it’s time to heed warnings and cease working.
Amazon Criticised Over Safety Standards at Tornado-Hit Warehouse

Following the death of six workers at a warehouse in the US state of Illinois due to a tornado, Amazon is facing concerns about its health and safety procedures. “If they cared about lives above output, this would never have occurred,” said the sister of one of the victims on social media.
Amazon says it will rebuild collapsed Edwardsville warehouse

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Amazon is planning to rebuild its Edwardsville warehouse that collapsed in a tornado Friday, killing six of the company’s workers. The 1.1 million-square-foot building opened in July 2020 and is one of Amazon’s newest in the St. Louis region. The delivery center, which Amazon refers to as DL14, is located at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South in Edwardsville.
Amazon says overwhelmed networking devices caused outage

The Amazon Web Services outage that disrupted a slew of industries last week was caused by an automated process that overwhelmed its networking devices, according to Amazon. The interruption of service in the middle of the holiday shopping season caused problems internally as Amazon delivery workers reported difficulty doing their jobs and prominent websites including streaming services Disney+ and Netflix were knocked offline.
Amazon says it plans solar farm in Georgia

BURKE COUNTY (AP) — Amazon plans to build a solar farm in east Georgia, its first in the state. The company announced plans Wednesday for a 70 megawatt solar farm in Burke County. Burke County is located south of Augusta. The Georgia location was one of eight Amazon announced, along...
Father texts his family before being killed in the warehouse collapse – “Amazon won’t let me leave”

The tornado that raged in Illinois ended up tearing through an Amazon warehouse on Friday. This caused the establishment to collapse, killing six workers. Even this time, there were several tornado warnings but despite that, the company did not instruct the employee to remain home. The employees are now demanding better safety practices to avoid a calamity like the one that happened.
