Amazon says safety procedures in place

By Mike Nolan The Daily Southtown
Kilgore News Herald
 5 days ago

Training employees about what to do in the event of severe weather and sheltering inside buildings are among safeguards Amazon has in place at Chicago area facilities as the company assesses the aftermath of a tornado that decimated a delivery center in Edwardsville, in which at least six people...

Cheddar News

Amazon Investors Call for Independent Employee Safety Audit After Illinois Tornado

A group of shareholders is demanding Amazon run an independent audit to assess how the company treats its employees. Mary Beth Gallagher, the director of engagement at Domini Impact Investments, the group that filed the resolution, told Cheddar it wants to invest in companies that protect shareholders and specifically noted concerns about productivity quotas and employee surveillance. The company's worker safety initiatives have been questioned even before a tornado killed six people at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois this month. "What we want to see is Amazon centering workers' voices and having an independent review that hears directly from workers themselves who know the conditions that they're working under and the pressures they face," she said.
Miami Herald

Amazon driver texts reveal chaos as Illinois tornado bore down

SPENCER SOPER, MICHAEL TOBIN AND MICHAEL SMITH Bloomberg News. The messages between an Amazon.com Inc. delivery driver and her boss began about 80 minutes before a tornado struck one of the company’s warehouses in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Dec. 10, killing six workers. The dramatic exchange cast in sharp relief the chaos that can ensue when disaster hits and disagreements erupt about when it’s time to heed warnings and cease working.
TheStreet

Report: Amazon Shareholders Call For Safety Audit

A group of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report shareholders have filed a resolution calling for the board of directors to commission an independent audit on workspace safety and health. The resolution, which requests that the audit be made with input from both Amazon employees and experts in workplace...
`Keep Driving': Amazon Dispatcher Texts Show Chaos Amid Twisters

Inc. delivery driver and her boss began about 80 minutes before a tornado struck one of the company’s warehouses in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Dec. 10,. . The dramatic exchange cast in sharp relief the chaos that can ensue when disaster hits and disagreements erupt about when it’s time to heed warnings and cease working.
Amazon Criticized Over Safety at Tornado-hit Warehouse

Amazon is experiencing issues about its health & safety rules at a warehousing store in America’s city of Illinois where 6 employees were killed just when the structure was damaged by a natural disaster. “The said thing would never have unfolded if authorities valued the life of the people...
NBC4 Columbus

Amazon says employee safety its number one concern after fatal Illinois storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four days after a tornado ripped through Edwardsville, Illinois, killing six employees at an Amazon distribution center, the company said employee safety here in central Ohio is its number one concern. While company representatives said they couldn’t specifically address what happened in Illinois, they did answer questions about safety and emergency […]
Crain's Detroit Business

Fatal Amazon warehouse collapse puts spotlight on phone ban, safety protocols

An Amazon.com Inc. warehouse collapse on Friday night that killed at least six people during severe weather has amplified concerns among its blue collar workforce about the return of the e-commerce giant's mobile phone ban in work areas. The warehouse in Edwardsville, Ill., near St. Louis, was reduced to rubble...
WSB Radio

Amazon says it plans solar farm in Georgia

BURKE COUNTY (AP) — Amazon plans to build a solar farm in east Georgia, its first in the state. The company announced plans Wednesday for a 70 megawatt solar farm in Burke County. Burke County is located south of Augusta. The Georgia location was one of eight Amazon announced, along...
Nashville News Hub

Father texts his family before being killed in the warehouse collapse – “Amazon won’t let me leave”

The tornado that raged in Illinois ended up tearing through an Amazon warehouse on Friday. This caused the establishment to collapse, killing six workers. Even this time, there were several tornado warnings but despite that, the company did not instruct the employee to remain home. The employees are now demanding better safety practices to avoid a calamity like the one that happened.
wbok1230.com

Amazon Delivery Drivers Say They Sacrifice Their Safety to Meet Holiday Rush

Amazon delivery drivers are sacrificing their own safety and delivering packages later into the night, sometimes until 10 or 11 p.m., in order to meet a surge in demand around the holiday season. Amazon’s peak season, the stretch between Black Friday and Christmas, exacerbates existing issues for delivery drivers by...
