Philippines' Duterte quits senate race in new election twist

US lawmakers confirmed Rahm Emanuel as the country's next ambassador to Japan Saturday, after a contentious nomination process in which fellow Democrats opposed the former Chicago mayor over his record on police violence. Senators confirmed Emanuel 48-21 as part of a marathon series of votes in the early hours of the morning, with three liberal Democrats voting against. Emanuel, who earlier served in Congress and as president Barack Obama's chief of staff, has come under fire over his handling of a Chicago officer's killing of Black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, with his administration waiting more than a year to release a police video of the incident. But he won support from Republicans Bill Hagerty, a former ambassador to Japan, and Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO