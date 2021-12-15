Santa Clara Co. Civil Grand Jury Accuses Sheriff Laurie Smith Of Corruption, Misconduct

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A civil grand jury filed a declaration in Superior Court accusing embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith of corruption and misconduct.

READ: Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury Superior Court Declaration

Sheriff Smith has been under investigation for alleged mismanagement of the county jail and charges of bribery and corruption.

Tuesday’s filing accuses Smith of seven corruption-related charges including political favors, accepting unlawful gifts, perjury and failing to cooperate with investigating authorities. The accusations were based on the testimony of 65 witnesses.

Smith has denied the accusations and is due in court on January 12. She has been sheriff since 1998, an faces re-election next year.