December 15 designated as Arline Lomazzo Day

greenwichct.gov
 6 days ago

WHEREAS, Arline Lomazzo has dedicated 60 years of public service to our Town; and. WHEREAS, She taught at Cos Cob, Hamilton Avenue and Western Middle schools for 31 years; and. WHEREAS, Arline turned the tragic death of her...

www.greenwichct.gov

greenwichct.gov

December 17: Community Connections from Fred

Greetings Greenwich friends and neighbors. As of today, Greenwich Hospital was treating 9 COVID-positive patients, with 1 in. In Greenwich Public Schools, as of today, there is a total of 104 cases among students and staff. Last Friday, there were 41 cases. According to the district’s data tracker, 61 cases originated from outside activities or family, 41 have an undetermined origin and 2 are in-school transmission. There are 91 students, 8 teachers, 1 non-teaching staff, and 4 service providers who are ill. With the exception of the Windrose School, all schools have cases including 43 cases at Greenwich High School.
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Appoints 5 Deputy Mayors, All Women, Including 2 Of Asian Descent

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Monday announced the appointment of five deputy mayors to his incoming administration. The team of women include two appointees who will be the first deputy mayors of Asian descent, CBS2’s Cory James reported. “Anyone that knows me knows I’m a momma’s boy and I was raised by women,” Adams said. READ MORE: Mayor-Elect Adams Names Louis Molina Next Department Of Correction Commissioner Adams’ upbringing likely played a role in his historic announcement Monday. The five women will help lead the new administration by assisting with overseeing operations, economic development, and health and human services, to name a few. READ...
CBS Pittsburgh

Deadline Approaches For Pennsylvania Property Tax And Rent Rebate Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s deadline for older and disabled residents to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020 is approaching. Normally, the deadline to apply for the rebates is in June but funding allowed the deadline to be extended to Dec. 31. The rebates are available for Pennsylvanians over age 65, widows and widowers 50 and older, and people with disabilities 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. Those eligible are being encouraged to file their applications online through the commonwealth’s myPATH portal. Previously, all applicants were required to file a paper application. More information on eligibility and applications can be found on the myPATH portal at this link. Local Sen. Jim Brewster’s office is also offering help applying.
The Des Moines Register

Indianola's outgoing mayor ends effort to shake up utility board

Outgoing Indianola Mayor Pam Pepper made an impassioned plea to city residents at Monday's city council meeting, asking that the public keep a close watch over the Indianola Municipal Utilities board. "I call upon the citizens of Indianola, the council members that are remaining and the incoming council members," Pepper said, "to pay close attention and continue to hold (the IMU board) accountable." ...
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Commits $8M To Educators’ Bonuses, Seeks Matching Funds

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Monday pledged $8 million to provide bonuses to the county’s educators. The $8 million, which will come from Howard County’s share of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, is meant to reward the efforts of Howard County Public Schools teachers and staff. “For our teachers and support staff, these past two years have been especially grueling, and I believe we must retain those committed educators that make our school system among the best in the nation,” Ball said in a letter to the Board of Education. Ball also asked the board to consider...
phillyvoice.com

Victorian buildings in Roxborough get protection while Philadelphia Historical Commission considers designation

Philadelphia's plight to protect and preserve its historic buildings has gained support from residents in recent years, particularly as neighborhoods across the city experience significant changes to their landscape. Nearly every part of Philadelphia has had to grapple with the impacts of redevelopment and gentrification as communities shift and change,...
southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘Here we go again’

Back in July, when neighborhood advocates succeeded in pressuring city and state officials to clean up years of filth under and around the Stevenson Expressway overpass at Cicero Avenue, they warned that unless the area were fenced off, the problem would return. It did. In the absence of fencing or...
