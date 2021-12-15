December 15 designated as Arline Lomazzo Day

Greetings Greenwich friends and neighbors. As of today, Greenwich Hospital was treating 9 COVID-positive patients, with 1 in. In Greenwich Public Schools, as of today, there is a total of 104 cases among students and staff. Last Friday, there were 41 cases. According to the district’s data tracker, 61 cases originated from outside activities or family, 41 have an undetermined origin and 2 are in-school transmission. There are 91 students, 8 teachers, 1 non-teaching staff, and 4 service providers who are ill. With the exception of the Windrose School, all schools have cases including 43 cases at Greenwich High School.
Comments / 0