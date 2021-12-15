ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Nemanja Bjelica: Perfect from the field in win

 5 days ago

Bjelica closed with 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and four...

ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets big 3 all test positive, now what?

The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Was LeBron James to blame for Anthony Davis’ latest injury?

LeBron James appeared to set off a chain reaction on Friday that led to another injury for star teammate Anthony Davis. Davis injured his knee in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. James pushed off on Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels, who then fell into Davis’ left knee.
NBA
Nemanja Bjelica
ClutchPoints

2 reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season. As any team with LeBron James, they were pitted as championship favorites before the season began. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, it has not materialized as planned. The squad is only 16-14 and due to the highly competitive Western Conference, they will even need to work for the top six spots. If they are seventh or eighth, they will have to go through the play-in tournament. A part of the reason why the Lakers are down is Anthony Davis. While not a popular opinion, a possible Davis trade might be the kick the Lakers need. Here are two reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis.
NBA
CBS Sports

Anthony Davis injury: Five big men the Lakers could pursue on the trade market to fill in for absent star

There's not exactly a good time to lose your All-NBA big man, but the Los Angeles Lakers really couldn't have asked for worse timing on Anthony Davis' latest injury. The NBA's recent COVID-19 outbreak has desperate teams nabbing every worthwhile free agent, so it's not as though the Lakers can easily look to the free-agent pool to find a replacement center while Davis recovers for the next month or so. Their own internal options aren't particularly appealing either. DeAndre Jordan lost his spot in the rotation for good reason before desperation got him minutes back. Dwight Howard is currently out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Two-way rookie Jay Huff has played just 13 minutes this season.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala reveals Jimmy Butler’s true feelings on Andrew Wiggins

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is putting together another solid season. Klay Thompson has even argued he’s having an All-Star season. But that’s another discussion. Wiggins is one of the Warriors’ most trusted players offensively and defensively. When it comes to Andre Iguodala, the trust he has...
