Sacramento, CA

City Hall Acting As Shelter For Downtown Sacramento Residents Evacuated Due To Power Outage

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 6 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — City hall was acting as a shelter for residents evacuated from several downtown Sacramento buildings after a fire at a SMUD substation resulted in a massive power outage Tuesday.

The scene was at the substation near H and 7th streets, next to the historic Old Folsom Powerhouse. the power outage affected everything within a six-block radius.

The City of Sacramento said elderly residents of a Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) building were evacuated as many require ventilators to breathe. Additionally, other high-rise buildings in the area with fire suppression systems that require power to operate were also evacuated.

While most are being offered shelter at city hall, the city said the most vulnerable evacuees are being placed in motels by the SHRA.

Sacramento Regional Transit is providing transportation for evacuees. However, SacRT said light rails in the downtown area would not be operating Tuesday night due to the power outage.

The city also said the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services and the Red Cross are offering aid and support during this time.

SMUD Tuesday afternoon said power is not expected to be restored until at least Wednesday.

CBS Sacramento

Despite Restoring Power To Over 150 Homes, 90 Residences Remain Powerless In Truckee Amid Freezing Temperatures

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Despite power being restored to a large number of customers in the area of Truckee, some 90 customers remain without power, said the Truckee Donner Public Utility District. These customers are mainly along portions of East Reed Avenue and Donner Avenue in the Donner Lake area, along Baden Road in the Tahoe Donner area, and the west end of Silver Fir Drive in Sierra Meadows. TDPUD and Roseville Electric crews are coordinating efforts with each of the overhead utilities and will continue to work in these areas to rebuild the electric system, and safely restore power to customers. However, locations with considerable tree damage near utility structures, as well as damage to secondary connections at individual residences, will take longer to recover. The Town of Truckee has opened a warming shelter at the Truckee Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, which can be accessed by anyone without heat. The Truckee Donner Public Utility District will provide further updates as significant new information is available.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Warming Centers In Sacramento For Those In Need During Cold Front

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento has now opened several warming centers to help homeless residents stay warm during the cold holiday season. As another cold front sweeps across Northern California, Sacramento city and county officials, as well as two churches, plan to establish walk-in warming centers for anyone without shelter or heat beginning Friday evening and continuing through the weekend. Currently, there are four warming centers, located at Sacramento City Hall, Hagginwood Community Center, United Methodist Church, and Union Gospel Mission. The addresses and operating hours will be listed below: Sacramento City Hall Lobby, 915 I St., open Friday and Saturday nights (Dec. 17 and 18) from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Hagginwood Community Center, at 3271 Marysville Blvd., in Del Paso Heights, open Friday and Saturday nights (Dec. 17 and 18) from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. United Methodist Church, at 8986 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, open Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night (Dec. 17, 18 and 19) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m Union Gospel Mission at 400 Bannon Street, in Sacramento’s River District, open tonight, Saturday night and Sunday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

SMUD Power Fully Restored After Downtown Fire

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Lights are back on for all of the SMUD customers in downtown Sacramento affected by the substation outage four days ago. On Friday, the utility said that the final network of SMUD customers in downtown and Old Sacramento was restored at 7:25 a.m. The outage was caused by a fire at SMUD Substation A in downtown Sacramento Tuesday morning. The utility said much of downtown Sacramento is served by three networks from that substation. Around 1,300 customers, including businesses and government buildings, were left powerless within a six-block radius. SMUD said Networks 1 and 3 were restored around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Check On Seniors Who Decided To Shelter In Place Amid Downtown SMUD Outage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Day three of the power outage in downtown Sacramento forced thousands to seek shelter or shelter in place as temperatures drop. CBS13 followed residents who made the decision to stay and learned what was done when it just wasn’t safe to do so. “We recognize it’s going to be cold tonight, so we wanted to give them the option to go to these hotels,” said Erik Krause with SMUD on Thursday. As Sacramento Regional Transit buses pulled up, there was confusion inside the Wong Center. “I have two residents here, so what is the plan?” one person asked. Translators were brought in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Last Kmart In California Closes For Good

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — The last Kmart store in California has officially closed its doors for good. An “everything must go” sale was hosted at the Grass Valley store over the weekend. Some shoppers were awash in nostalgia. “I used to work here a long time ago so I thought I’d come by and say goodbye,” said one shopper. “It’s kind of a sweet and sad moment at the same time. I miss it.” The Grass Valley store closed its doors for the last time on Sunday. Other Kmart stores in South Lake Tahoe and Watsonville closed back in August. According to CNN Business, the once-mighty retail chain will only have six locations in the country by the end of 2021. A $10-15 million renovation of the entire Grass Valley shopping center is slated to begin next month, officials say. It’s expected to include a new Target and CVS Pharmacy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Power Back On But Days-Long Power Outage Sparks Outrage For Sacramento Businesses

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The power is back up, but the reason why it took so long has many downtown Sacramento business owners boiling on the hottest holiday weekend of the year. Danny Johnson said, “This was going to be a great month and then all of a sudden I’m at a loss.” Johnson speaks for dozens of business owners frustrated financially after an explosion and fire at a SMUD substation knocked out power in the downtown area for nearly four days. “It’s been terrible without power. I can’t do anything,” said Johnson. Johnson, who runs a donut and ice cream shop in Old Sacramento,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Downtown Power Outage Enters Third Day

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 500 SMUD customers are still without power in downtown Sacramento on Thursday morning. There are blocks where the power has been restored, but in Old Sacramento, it was completely dark Thursday morning — and that’s why there are emergency lights around the area. Power isn’t expected to be fully restored until Friday morning, SMUD says. Seniors living in the Riverview Apartments along 6th and I streets were shuttled to hotels on Wednesday night. The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment agency permitted the seniors to stay in their apartments on the first night of the outage, but a second...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Major I-80 Stretch In Sierra To Be Shut Down Saturday Morning For PG&E Repairs

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A major stretch of Interstate 80 in the Sierra will see an hours-long closure early Saturday morning for emergency Pacific Gas and Electric repair work. According to Caltrans, PG&E will repair a transmission line in Cisco Grove and a distribution line in Kingvale. The lines were reportedly damaged during the early week storm that brought heavy rain and snow to the region. A portion of Highway 20 near the I-80 connector will be impacted, too. The closures are as follows: Westbound 80 at the Nevada state line, trucks only, starting at 4:15 a.m. WB at Donner Lake Interchange, 4:45 a.m. WB at Kingvale, 5 a.m. Eastbound at Nyack, 4:45 a.m. EB at Cisco Grove, 5 a.m. EB 20 in Nevada City, 4 a.m. (credit: Caltrans) All lanes are expected to be fully reopened by 7 a.m.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Old Sacramento Businesses Stuck In The Dark After Downtown SMUD Substation Explosion

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Old Sacramento is still stuck in the dark after a SMUD power substation exploded and caused massive outages across the downtown area Tuesday. Wednesday afternoon, The Ping Yuen apartments on I Street were still trying to get seniors who live there somewhere warm to sleep. CBS13 met resident Lonnie, who used his flashlight to get around and tried not to get hurt. “We’re all senior citizens here in this building,” he said. The residents were still without power Wednesday night. The fire caused a widespread outage to homes, government buildings and businesses. Tuesday night, Lonnie paid for his own hotel to get...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

More Downtown Sacramento Seniors Evacuated As SMUD Outage Stretches Into Night Two

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More Sacramento seniors were under evacuation orders Wednesday night following that massive Downtown Sacramento SMUD power outage. Seniors were shuttled from the Riverview Plaza apartment complex on 6th and I streets onto Sacramento Regional Transit buses for a ride to a better night’s sleep at a motel. The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency had allowed residents to stay in their Riverview Plaza units the first night of the outage because the building has a back-up generator. The agency said a second night without full power was not safe. Dane Wilson came to pick his mother up. “The decision was made today, I...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Old Sacramento’s Theatre Of Lights, Polar Express Canceled Thursday Due To Power Outage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Old Sacramento’s Theatre of Lights and Polar Express have been canceled Thursday due to the widespread power outage affecting a portion of the downtown area. SMUD says power will be restored on Friday. “Our hope is Friday evening’s activities will resume as planned. That determination will be made mid-day tomorrow. Please accept our sincere apologies for having to take these steps,” according to a statement from California State Railroad Museum Foundation & Downtown Sacramento Partnership. Unfortunately, without power we cannot put on this awesome show. Hopefully, tomorrow our lights will be on in full force! pic.twitter.com/y8TdydYX4e — Old Sacramento Waterfront (@oldsacramento) December 16, 2021 The outage started Tuesday when a fire burned equipment at a SMUD substation, knocking out power to 1,300 customers. As of Thursday morning, more than 500 customers are still without power. SMUD says it’s working with the city and others to facilitate hotel stays, food, and backup generators for businesses and residents affected by the outage. This is the second time in less than a week the Theatre of Lights was canceled. It was canceled over the weekend due to severe weather.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Polar Express Back On Track In Old Sacramento After Power Restored Downtown

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The popular Polar Express is back on the rails. The Christmas-themed train ride is the biggest annual fundraiser for the California Railroad Museum Foundation. This week’s blackout in the downtown Sacramento area forced them to cancel train trips on two nights: a $200,000 loss. “Over the past couple of days we have had to tell way too many people that Christmas is canceled,” explained Tim Schroepfer, Interim COO California State Railroad Museum Foundation. “This is a third of our revenue for the year over the 18 days to have two of those gone is a real big hit for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snow: Sacramento Family Stuck in Tahoe, Snowplow Driver Digs Out Vehicles

STRAWBERRY (CBS13) — Snow in the Sierra blanketed trees, grassy knolls, hillsides and the rooftops of cars and buildings, and for the first time Thursday, many areas got a break from the storm. In that time, a Sacramento family who has been stuck in Tahoe for two days was able to get back down Highway 50 and home. “We came up to find a Christmas tree and we got stuck in Tahoe for a couple days,” said Lydia, a mother from Sacramento. She said their family wasn’t able to drive home because of road closures and she didn’t feel comfortable with “a car...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Major Union Pacific Train Fuel Leak Spans Dozens Of Miles Between Sacramento, Dixon Areas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Approximately 900 gallons of fuel leaked from a train between Sacramento and Dixon, Union Pacific said Wednesday. The spill happened along a 37-mile stretch before it was discovered. Union Pacific said there were no reported exposures or injuries in the incident. An environmental response team was dispatched to the area to assess the leak and determine what to do next.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

SMUD Outages Mostly Resolved After Storm Knocks Out Power To Many Customers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County was affected by power outages as the storm rolled through our region on Monday. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, SMUD’s outage map shows a total of almost 454 customers without power. Most of Monday’s outages, which saw tens of thousands of people lose power, have been resolved. There are still more than 150 SMUD customers without power in the Elk Grove and North Natomas areas. Most other outages are seeing fewer than 10 customers in the dark. SMUD crews have been busy dealing with the outages to try and restore power as fast as possible.  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Concern, Confusion Builds In Sacramento Over Omicron Surge

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Visitors to downtown Sacramento were frustrated Friday by the looming possibility of another COVID-19 shutdown as the Omicron variant continues to spread. “I’m not wearing a mask,” said Tyler Sturdivan. Heading to see his favorite comedian inside the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, he may have to. “I haven’t had COVID-19 once since it started,” Sturdivan said. Two years into the pandemic, he’s not changing a thing. “A lot of people don’t seem to care about their neighbor,” said Win West, a Sacramento native. “I wear masks. I got vaccinated. I got the boosters.” As the Omicron variant spreads in California, so does concern and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Grass Valley Kmart Closes; Last One On West Coast

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A once-mighty retailer that boasted nearly 2,500 stores in its heyday ends its West Coast presence this weekend by liquidating virtually everything in its Grass Valley location. “Poor Kmart,” said Sharon Sweet of Nevada City, who stopped by Friday morning looking for bargains. “Finished. Over. Done with.” The Grass Valley Kmart was one of only a handful of Kmarts left in the continental United States. A sign outside the store said the liquidation sale would run through the weekend, but a look inside suggested the end could come sooner than that. “I was here about a week-and-a-half ago and there...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Breaks Out At Mobile Home In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home park in Sacramento Wednesday morning. The fire happened at the park off Whispering Palms Drive. Firefighters have knocked down the fire and searched the home. No one was injured and there were no victims, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage have not been released. Metro Fire onscene of a mobile home fire off Whispering Palms. Fire has been knocked down, search complete, no victims or injuries. pic.twitter.com/7c1O5xlfLt — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 15, 2021  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Weather, Water Supply Issues Complicate Battle Against Fire In Lodi

LODI (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to save a home near Lodi from a fire Monday night. Scene of the fire Monday night. (Credit: Lodi Fire Department) The scene was along the 6000 block of E. Pine Street. Lodi Fire officials say their crews responded to help the Mokelumne Fire District. Crews ran into water supply issues, while Monday night’s windy and wet weather also complicated the firefight. Still, Lodi Fire says firefighters were able to save most of the house. An outbuilding next to the home was a total loss, however. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
LODI, CA
