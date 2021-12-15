ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

'Kentucky United' telethon raises $3M for tornado victims

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4TMT_0dNB1RX900

A telethon hosted by the University of Kentucky Athletics has raised more than $3 million in donations with matching funds to benefit victims of last weekend’s deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky.

Proceeds from the “Kentucky United for Tornado Relief” telethon will go to the American Red Cross. Donations had reached $3,031,241 with more coming in as the four-hour telethon concluded Tuesday night at Kentucky’s Kroger Field football stadium. The total included $50,000 from Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtman, a Nicholasville, Kentucky, native.

The event, televised by WLEX-TV with assistance from JMI Sports and streamed on the station’s and Kentucky athletics’ Facebook pages, included Wildcats student athletes and area head coaches volunteering to handle phone calls. Athletic director Mitch Barnhart thanked everyone involved and said in a release that it shows “the special bond that exists throughout the people of the Commonwealth.”

Barnhart added, “When you raise more than $3 million in four hours through the hearts of wonderful people who care so deeply about those who are hurting, it’s really special.”

Comments / 0

Related
quicksie983.com

United Way of Kentucky – Tornado Donations

United Way of Central Kentucky is collecting donations that will be distributed to non-profit organizations helping the communities devastated by the recent tornadoes. Podcast: Download (Duration: 6:57 — 15.9MB)
KENTUCKY STATE
ESPN

Kentucky vs. Louisville men's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues with Cardinals

Wednesday's rivalry basketball game between Kentucky and Louisville has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals program, both schools announced Monday morning. Louisville also said it was pausing all team-related activities indefinitely due to multiple positive tests. Starting center Malik Williams missed the Cardinals' loss to Western...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
ABC News

ABC News

481K+
Followers
122K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy