By all means, start with insurance. If you open a business without insurance, you are committing fiduciary malpractice. You will eventually be sued by a client who you didn't adequately protect. And you will be sued by your stakeholders for leaving the business in such a vulnerable position. Then, there are the natural disasters. They won't bother suing you. They will just huff and puff and blow your house of cards down. And to be clear, you will deserve every bit of the ruin you brought upon yourself by not having insurance.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO