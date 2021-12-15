ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Donato's goal vs. former team helps Kraken beat Sharks 3-1

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23M2QZ_0dNB1LU100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGWnl_0dNB1LU100

Ryan Donato broke a scoreless tie early in the third period of his return to San Jose and the Seattle Kraken beat the Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Donato knocked a rebound of his own deflection off Sharks defenseman Radim Simek’s skate and past James Reimer for the goal. Donato spent last season playing in San Jose before leaving as a free agent in the summer.

“Obviously it’s nice to do it against an old team and that kind of stuff," Donato said. “It was a blessing that somehow it bounced off a couple of things and went into the net. I’m happy it went that way.”

Brandon Tanev added an insurance goal that proved key when Logan Couture finally got the Sharks on the board when he scored with the San Jose net empty with 2:07 to play.

Chris Driedger didn't allow anything else, thanks to defenseman Adam Larsson bailing him out in the second period with a stop on Matt Nieto. Driedger made 33 saves to help Seattle snap a three-game skid.

“I just felt confident,” Driedger said. “I thought we just locked it down. I can’t recall many odd-man rushes. ... I thought we just locked it down really well. We only had one penalty kill. It was just an all-around great team effort. Nights like that will be a little bit easier to stop the puck.”

Calle Jarnkrok sealed the game with an empty-net goal.

Reimer made 27 saves. San Jose fell to 2-2 on a seven-game homestand that is the longest of the season for the Sharks.

“It seemed like the first one was going to win the game," Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. "But the thing that’s probably disappointing the most is they got the 1-0. We’ve got to keep it 1-0 and try to get that game to 1-1 to get to overtime. We can’t give up the second one and we did. It was a frustrating game. We knew they work hard and they’ve got a balanced lineup. We couldn’t generate enough.”

Both teams struggled to generate good scoring chances in the first two periods when most of the 38 shots came from low-danger areas and none got past either goalie.

The Sharks had the only power play, but struggled for sustained time in the offensive zone as the Kraken easily killed it.

“I think early on we were a little too cute," Sharks forward Timo Meier said. "Tried too much to make some passes cross-ice and that’s not how we score goals. I think it’s got to be more of a straight line and more pucks and more bodies there.”

The best chance came early the second when Nieto got a rebound on his stick with an open net in front of him. His shot looked headed into the net, but Larsson got his stick down on the goal line and stopped it.

“That was the save of the year,” Driedger said. “It’s always nice when one gets past you to have your D bail you out there.”

HOMECOMING

The Kraken started the game with a line of former Sharks with Alexander True centering Donato and Joonas Donskoi.

True was taken in the expansion draft by Seattle, while Donato and Donskoi signed as free agents in the summer.

STEPH SHOUTOUT

The biggest applause in a first period that didn't feature many scoring chances or much excitement came during a stoppage of play when a replay of Stephen Curry's record-breaking 3-pointer was played on the video board.

Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Visit Anaheim on Wednesday.

Sharks: Host Vancouver on Thursday night.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Joonas Donskoi
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Logan Couture
Person
Adam Larsson
Person
Chris Driedger
Person
Bob Boughner
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Brandon Tanev
Person
Matt Nieto
Person
Ryan Donato
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraken#New York Knicks#Sharks
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Sunday’s Seattle Kraken game vs Toronto Maple Leafs postponed

The first meeting between the Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs will have to wait. Sunday’s game between the Kraken and Maple Leafs at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena has been postponed due to multiple Toronto players entering COVID-19 protocol in recent days, leaving its roster depleted. The announcement...
NHL
Seattle Times

Disputed goal sends Oilers past Kraken as both teams deal with COVID issues

It was the best of times; it was the worst of times; it was back to unprecedented times. Even as the Kraken played their game with the Oilers at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night, the cloud of COVID-19 hung over them. Jamie Oleksiak was the latest to enter protocols right before warmups in a 5-3 loss for the Kraken, their second in a row.
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Edmonton Oilers break tie late, beat Seattle Kraken 5-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Warren Foegele scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Saturday night. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Sceviour also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight after a six-game losing streak. Leon Draisaitl had three assists and Stuart Skinner had 14 saves.
NHL
markerzone.com

SABRES GOALTENDER MALCOLM SUBBAN THINKS HIS SAVE ON FRIDAY NIGHT WAS ''LUCKY''

Late in the first period of Friday's game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh, Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban made an unbelievable save, one that is worthy of save-of-the-year honours. Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues took a shot from the right side of Buffalo's net. Subban then proceeds slide across and reaches behind with...
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

481K+
Followers
122K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy