The FDA has approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11—just in time for the holidays!. The holiday season is usually a time for family and friends to gather and share food and fun. For the past year and a half, however, the pandemic has taken its toll on these types of festivities. Experts continue to advise caution when it comes to travel and get-togethers this year, particularly with vulnerable or immunocompromised individuals who are at the greatest risk. The best protection we have available is the vaccine. The more people that get vaccinated, the safer all of us will be.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO