NHL

Oilers officially place head coach Dave Tippett into COVID-19 protocols

Sportsnet.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett has entered the league's COVID-19 protocols, the team confirmed after Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tippett was not behind the bench for the...

www.sportsnet.ca

kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks and Leafs add players to COVID-19 list ahead of Saturday showdown

The Vancouver Canucks will be looking for their seventh straight victory under new coach Bruce Boudreau on Saturday when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena, but they’ll be doing it without Tyler Motte. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
NHL
Dave Tippett
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Reports: Hawks-Cavaliers game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

ATLANTA — Sunday night’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers has been postponed, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news via his sources on Twitter Sunday. Channel 2′s partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also confirmed the game has been postponed. The...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Report: Kings cancel practice, close facility over COVID outbreak

The Sacramento Kings cancelled Thursday's practice and shut down the team's facility amid a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff members, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There are concerns about whether the team will be able to play Friday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Wojnarowski adds. The team continues...
NBA
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Six straight for the Canucks

Jamie Dodd and Thomas Drance talk about the Vancouver Canucks extending their win streak to six games under Bruce Boudreau, and also chat about developing COVID stories across the NHL. Now Playing. Can the depleted Canucks D core get it done against SJ?. December 16 2021. Jamie Dodd and Thomas...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jim Rutherford on the Canucks Finding Their Stride

President and interim GM of the Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford joins Real Kyper & Bourne to discuss the state of his Canucks amidst the rise of COVID-19 cases, the keys to the team's recent turnaround, and reflects on what the future holds for Vancouver this year (00:44). Producer Sam joins the guys to chat about Paul Maurice's resignation as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets (12:34). Former NHL President, GM and head coach Doug MacLean catches up with Nick and Justin before sharing his thoughts on the growing COVID-19 concerns around the NHL and sharing some stories from his time in the league (27:19). The guys wrap up by heading to the text-line to respond to your questions and comments (48:17).The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper, Andre Burakovsky enter COVID protocol

Darcy Kuemper, Andre Burakovsky and J.T. Compher are out of the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche after all three were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday. Colorado made the announcement ahead of the team's evening matchup on the road against the Nashville Predators. Pavel Francouz started in goal with Dustin Smith serving as emergency backup goaltender.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

To end skid, Oilers make the most of Hockey Gods granting them good fortune

EDMONTON — Over the course of their six-game losing streak, the Edmonton Oilers would normally have been buried. Down 1-0 at best. Likely 2-0. Inside the first five minutes of Thursday night’s win, the Oilers allowed a two-on-one to the Columbus Blue Jackets, took a too many men on the ice penalty, and then surrendered a three-on-one.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Avalanche vote to play on Thursday despite late additions to COVID-19 protocol

The Colorado Avalanche were given the option to not play Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators, following the additions of Darcy Kuemper and Cale Makar to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol just prior to puck drop, but voted to play as scheduled, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman has learned. Kuemper and Makar entering...
NHL

