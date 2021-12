The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Atlanta Falcons 31-13 Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium. And rightfully so, because the Falcons, despite their 6-8 record, have had a horrendous -126 point differential, which ranks 28th in the NFL, and is behind the Detroit Lions, who currently are 2-11-1. Of course, with such an impressive performance, many 49er players shined, including the likes ofFred Warner, who looked like his prime All-Pro self, George Kittle, Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt, Nick Bosa, Arden Key, Deebo Samuel, and Jeff Wilson Jr.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO