ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Foundation

By Bernadette Ulsamer
webbweekly.com
 6 days ago

Few things are more infuriating to shop for than foundation. The wrong shade can read too light, or dark, or orangey. It can slip and slide, create annoying streaks, it can magnify shine, or exacerbate dryness, and you usually don’t figure out these defects until after you’ve paid for it and...

webbweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

8 best make-up brush sets for beauty newbies and budding MUAs alike

Ask any make-up artist and they’ll tell you that half of the joy of their job comes from the tools that they paint faces with. From buffing and blending with big, fluffy powder and bronzing brushes, the intricacy that comes with crafting the perfect smokey eye, or the teeny tiny eyebrow and lip brushes, there really is one for every part of your make-up application routine – but it’s crucial to know that not all brushes are made equal.Using cheap or badly made tools can have a detrimental impact on your finished look, not to mention they can often shed...
MAKEUP
The Independent

8 best purple shampoos to neutralise brassy tones in blonde hair

Whether you’re a natural or bottle blonde, chances are you’re used to battling those stubborn warm tones that creep into your golden tresses thanks to a combination of UV, pollution and heat damage. But, while they might be an annoying reality of having fair hair, that doesn’t mean you need to put up with them.If you’re looking to say goodbye to brassiness in-between salon visits, a purple shampoo is the hardworking hair saviour you need to add to your routine. Purple shampoo is colour theory at its simplest – on the colour wheel, purple is the direct opposite of yellow,...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

10 best night creams to add to your bedtime routine right now

After a long day, the last thing you want to be doing is a complicated skincare routine – we get it. However, if there’s one skincare product you shouldn’t be skipping in the evenings, it’s night cream. Make boosting your beauty sleep with skincare that works overtime as regular as brushing your teeth before bed, and you’ll find you have the most hydrated, plumpest complexion yet.One of the most popular skincare questions beauty editors get asked is whether a separate night cream really is necessary. Isn’t our morning moisturiser good enough? In short, the answer is no. “Our skin’s requirements...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Mercier
Person
Estee Lauder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Care#Oily Skin#Skin Tone#Dry Skin#Skin Types
Elite Daily

The 11 Best Hand Creams For Cracked Hands, According To A Dermatologist

I love a fancy hand cream as much as the next Le Labo acolyte, but those fancy hand creams do literally nothing to treat my perennially dry, chapped hands — and if you’ve found your way to this article, I’m guessing you’re in this quagmire with me. To get ourselves out of it, I spoke with Dr. Erin Gilbert, Vichy Consultant and board-certified dermatologist, about what constitutes the best hand creams for cracked hands. Unsurprisingly, Dr. Gilbert suggests nixing those luxury, small-batch lotions for a heavy-duty drugstore hand cream, as larger companies “have invested a lot in research and development, and they work.” And they’re formulated with the ingredients that are most effective at healing and protecting hands with cracks and blisters, like petrolatum, ceramides, glycerin, shea butter, oils, paraffins, dimethicone, and water — all of which work to restore and protect your skin’s moisture barrier.
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Strikes a Poolside Pose in Bandeau, Latex Leggings and Sky-High Boots

Kate Beckinsale redefined poolside style with her sleekest look yet. The “Guilty Party” actress shared a photo posing by a pool, wearing black latex leggings. The slick style was paired with a black bandeau top. For added glamour—and to ward off the winter chill—Beckinsale also layered her outfit with a black furry coat. Her edgy look was complete with sparkling drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of towering platform boots. Her pair appeared to feature black suede uppers, as well as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Pippa Middleton Looks Fabulous and Festive in Green Coat and Pointed-Toe Pumps at Christmas Carol Service

Pippa Middleton looked gorgeous in green for the Together at Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. The 38-year-old cracked the code for Christmas fashion at the event. She stepped out sporting a long cotton pea coat that featured a criss-cross collarless structure that ran into a cinched waist. The coat also boasted two black buttons which were clasped at the center, the coat then draped down below her knees. She matched the look with a pair of opaque black tights and darker shiny patent leather pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels that gave her some extra height. Middleton opted for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
times-georgian.com

Proctor & Gamble Recalls Pantene, Herbal Essences Products Due to Benzene

MONDAY, Dec. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) – Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo sprays and hair conditioner spray products with brand names Pantene, Herbal Essences, Aussie and Waterless because of benzene contamination. This follows an earlier recall of some aerosol spray Old Spice and Secret products,...
SKIN CARE
abc57.com

P&G issues voluntary recall of some dry shampoos, conditioners

The Procter & Gamble Company has issued a voluntary recall of some of its hair products due to the presence of benzene detected in the products. The company is recalling aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Waterless, Old Spice, and Hair Food.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Dances in 6-Inch Heeled Combat Boots With Her Cat in a Cinderella Gown

Kate Beckinsale and her pet both looked stylish in the actress’ latest Instagram post. The “Jolt” star was seen in a video dancing with her cat, Clive. While Clive wore a blue and pink gown reminiscent of “Cinderella,” her mother wore something a bit edgier. Beckinsale sported a red tank top with rips along the seam with a black tank top underneath. She paired it with black leggings that had zipper detailing along the ankle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Beckinsale added black lace-up combat boots with serious height, reaching at least 6 inches between...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Fendi relaunches Carrie Bradshaw’s purple sequin baguette

Fendi has re-released the iconic purple sequin baguette carried by Sex and The City’s (SATC) Carrie Bradshaw.The bag, from the designer’s autumn/winter 1999 collection, was stolen by a mugger in season three of SATC as Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, walked through New York City’s Soho.In the episode, the thief repeatedly asks Bradshaw for her bag, to which she responds: “It’s a baguette.”This week, eagle-eyed fans spotted the accessory in the latest episode of the show’s reboot, And Just Like That... (AJLT), during a meeting between Bradshaw and Natasha Naginsky, the late Mr Big’s ex-wife. ...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Plays Dress Up in White Crop Top, Skirt and Towering Silver Platforms

Kate Beckinsale played dress up at home, proving that glamorous outfits are equally as fun to wear with your pets or at events. The “Guilty Party” actress posed in a matching white crop top and skirt, which both featured an elegant floral pattern. Beckinsale’s crop top included dramatic puffed sleeves and a bow accent, while her skirt featured a slim fit. The star’s outfit also included sparkly drop earrings and a chic black hair bow, plus a playful multicolored manicure. Beckinsale also shot with her go-to modeling partner: her cat, Clive, dressed in a pink fluffy sweater from Christian Cowan’s Max Bone pet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The 2022 Menswear Style Guide: All the Basics & Essentials Every Guy Needs in His Closet

The Essentials. The clothes you actually need. Call it minimalism or the contemporaneous works of Marie Kondo; these are the pieces that, if you want to dress well, cannot be done without. Despite fashion trends arriving hot on the scene and sloping off into the night without as much as a whisper of goodbye, there are some items of clothing you can always rely on to stay looking sharp. The most integral idea with all these pieces is simplicity. Having the basics covered is foundational to having good style. You cannot have one without the other. This article will lead you...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy