Public Health

Make COVID at-home tests more accessible

Morning Journal
 6 days ago

As anyone who has taken the rapid at-home COVID-19 tests knows, the tests are not inexpensive — if they can be found at all. That’s why it is encouraging to know the Biden administration plans to require health insurers to pay for these tests. In a report...

www.morningjournalnews.com

WLTX.com

Want to get your at-home COVID test reimbursed?

MINNEAPOLIS — On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that the Biden administration will make sure every insured American can get reimbursed for their at-home COVID tests. In a press release last week, the Biden administration said they will issue guidance by Jan. 15 to clarify that...
Gazette

Democrats push for more home COVID-19 tests on shelves to counter omicron

Democrats have ramped up pressure on the Biden administration to invest more in at-home COVID-19 testing to address supply shortages, arguing that people are missing a key public health tool as a threatening variant emerges. "Now that we have omicron, people are getting scared, and we know vaccines take a...
NECN

Maine Governor Wants More COVID Tests, but Questions Home Delivery

Maine’s governor says the state is working to expand testing for COVID-19, but questions the feasibility of sending free tests to residents’ homes. The state of New Hampshire partnered with the federal government to deliver at-home tests to residents this month, sending out 800,000 tests and running out of supplies in a day.
WBUR

Boston boosts efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, including more at-home tests

Dozens of people were already lined up to get vaccinated when a clinic run by the Boston Public Health Commission opened its doors for business in Roxbury on Saturday. The clinic — offering free first, second and booster doses to anyone 5 years of age or older — is just one way public health officials are working around the clock to reach the unvaccinated and get the vaccinated boosted.
Martinsville Bulletin

Libraries offer free, at-home COVID tests

The Blue Ridge Regional Library (BRRL) is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to distribute free COVID-19 at-home test kits to support access to testing resources in the area. Because of an increased demand for testing due to the spread of COVID-19, the test kits to the public...
foxla.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
WUSA9

Maryland Board of Education approves plan to lift school mask mandates, if certain metrics are met

MARYLAND, USA — The Maryland State Board of Education voted on Tuesday to allow local school districts to roll back mask mandates if certain metrics are met. Across the state, masks are still required on school grounds for all students and staff. However, according to the new plan, a school district could choose to change its requirements if 80% of the local county population is vaccinated, 80% of students and staff have received the necessary dosage, or if the transmission is considered low or moderate in the area for 14 straight days.
