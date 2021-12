In the months leading up to the Dixie Fire, an observer would be hard pressed to find any audience attendance at an Indian Valley Community Services District meeting saving for a few local die-hards and anyone with direct business with the district that month. But in recent weeks post fire, more and more residents are coming out to the meetings. The board itself this coming week will look entirely different than it looked at the beginning of the year.

