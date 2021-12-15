ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing held for former detective who shot Breonna Taylor

By CNN Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fired the fatal shot into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during the March 2020 attempted raid that left her dead is fighting to get his job back. The Louisville Metro Police Department relieved Myles Cosgrove from duty because he fired into...

