ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

International Film Festival Rotterdam Maintains On-Site 2022 Edition Despite Pandemic

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYu22_0dNAyUBd00

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has been allowed to maintain its 2022 edition on-site by the Dutch government. The upcoming edition will take place Jan. 26 to Feb. 6.

The festival announced last week that its popular industry events, CineMart and Rotterdam Lab, were being switched to online due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands. The government announced today that the Netherlands will extend COVID-19 restrictions through the end of the year, including the closure of primary schools a week before the Christmas holidays.

Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic said the festival has adapted its protocol “once again to fit the restrictions in place in the Netherlands.”

“We are happy to confirm the festival will take place physically, allowing us to give the stage to all the outstanding filmmakers who have trusted us to screen their work,” Kaludjercic said.

IFFR will kick off with the world premiere of Mijke de Jong’s “Along the Way” on opening night. De Jong’s 12th feature film, “Along the Way” tells the story of daring, young Afghan twins, Nahid and Malihe, whom the filmmaker met during her volunteer work at camp Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos.

“Mijke de Jong is a familiar face with a long and rich history at IFFR, first showing here in 1990. It’s an honour to welcome her back with this latest poignant and timely film which will open our 51st edition,” Kaludjercic said.

Anticipated highlights of this 2022 edition include the presentation of Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen’s new installation, “Sunshine State,” at the Dutch landmark Kunsthal.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

International Film Festival Rotterdam Industry Events Forced Online Due to COVID-19 Concerns

International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) will be hosting its popular industry events, CineMart and Rotterdam Lab, online due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in The Netherlands. The festival said on Wednesday that a dedicated announcement about the Pro Days, including the CineMart selection, will be unveiled on Dec. 16. The full IFFR 2022 lineup will be announced on Jan. 7. While professional events will take place online, as of now, the festival is set to run as an in-person festival in Rotterdam Jan 26-Feb. 6 under strict health and safety rules with the guidance of the Netherlands’ Institute for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Red Sea Film Festival Artistic Director Edouard Waintrop Won’t Return for Second Edition

As the Red Sea Film Festival, Saudi Arabia’s first international film event, gets underway, it’s become clear that the artistic director of the fest’s milestone first edition won’t be in charge of programming the second one. Edouard Waintrop, a former Cannes Directors’ Fortnight chief, was conspicuously absent Monday at the opening night gala at the Vox Cinemas multiplex in Jeddah’s historic Al Balad district. Instead of being on the star-studded red carpet, Waintrop was at his home in Spain suffering from exhaustion, he said, awaiting results from several medical exams after testing negative for COVID-19. And he won’t be returning to Jeddah,...
MOVIES
Variety

Cairo and Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festivals Soldier On Despite Omicron Variant Threat

As the spread of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant prompts uncertainty around how the winter film festival calendar will play out, two events in the Arab world — the Cairo Film Festival and Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea fest — have soldiered on, providing a measure of hope for the global festival circuit. Cairo, which kicked off Nov. 26 and wrapped on Sunday, has pulled off a successful in-person edition, despite some last-minute industry and talent defections. Several Cairo attendees, including Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux and U.S. producer Lawrence Bender, segued directly from Cairo to Jeddah where the Red Sea fest on...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcqueen
cineuropa.org

IFFR 2022 industry events CineMart and Rotterdam Lab to take place fully online due to pandemic concerns

During this calendar year, festival watchers have been hoping for an end to alterations and spontaneous changes, but we’re far from out of the mire yet. International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) announced yesterday that two of its flagship industry events, CineMart and Rotterdam Lab (both part of IFFR Pro Days), will be moved entirely online, owing to the current growth in COVID-19 cases across the country. A detailed announcement on Pro Days, incorporating the full CineMart selection, will be unveiled on 16 December, whilst the full competition line-up is on its way later than usual, on 7 January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InvestmentNews

2021 ESG Film Festival

Eco fabric from nettles in Kenya. A short documentary about the Green Nettle project that makes eco fabric from nettles in the beautiful Mount Kenya National Park, which also provided livelihoods to local farmers. 2021 ESG Film Festival. December 7, 2021. The Bridge. In one Eastern Washington city, there is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Film Industry#Iffr#Dutch#Cinemart#Rotterdam Lab#Afghan#Greek#Kunsthal
krwg.org

William H. Macy to headline Las Cruces International Film Festival

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO— On March 3rd, 2022, the Las Cruces International Film Festival will honor Academy Award nominated actor William H. Macy with its prestigious “Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment” award. Mr. Macy will be on hand to accept the award in Las Cruces. Mr. Macy will screen his Academy...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Asbarez News

24th ARPA International Film Festival Wraps Up with Great Success

The 24th Arpa International Film Festival, one of Hollywood’s longest running film festivals, streamed 70 Films from 21 different countries, showcasing featured films, Documentaries, Shorts, Animated films and Music Videos from November 20 to December 5. This year’s festival once more highlighted a diverse range of films that explored themes such as genocide, war, environmentalism, music, art, and variety of issues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
heyuguys.com

Ted K Review – Red Sea International Film Festival 2021

Director Tony Stone digs into the depths of the mind of the infamous American Unabomber Ted Kaczynski with Ted K. A fly on the wall look at what made such a brilliant mind embark on a hermit lifestyle and a 17-year campaign of mail bombing terror which killed three people and injured many more.
MOVIES
WMBF

The 16th Myrtle Beach International Film Festival December 7-11

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The 16th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival (MBIFF) has set this year’s Festival dates for December 7th to 11th, 2021. Winner of prestigious international and national awards, such as “Top 25 Film Festivals To Submit To In The World”, by Movie Maker Magazine, and recognition as one of the best film festivals in the world, by Film International, the MBIFF call for entry has closed for this year’s event and we can guarantee a phenomenal line up of films will be on the big screen this year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mixonline.com

Edinburgh International Festival Flows

Edinburgh, Scotland (December 7, 2021)—Running annually for nearly 75 years, the Edinburgh International Festival is one of the best-known cultural events in all of Scotland. For three weeks, festival-goers immerse themselves in live performances; usually they do so indoors, but this year’s edition required thinking outside the box—by taking things outside, period.
SCOTLAND
aiptcomics

Genre Films Announced for Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival will be hosting a hybrid event next year. Today, the 2022 Festival program was announced. While Sundance is not exclusive to genre films, it has seen fan favorite movies make their premiere. The Blair Witch Project, 2010’s Frozen, and V/H/S are just some examples that were first introduced to the world in Park City. This year’s line up has a number of interesting films that could be the next big breakout.
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Pace Academy junior starts International Youth Film Festival

Pace Academy junior Jack Wagreich become enamored with film and cinema as a child. Now, the teenager has started the International Youth Film Festival with the goal of bringing an inclusive and accessible platform to young filmmakers. He began building the festival at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic —...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival launches defining first edition

Saudi Arabia’s new Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) opens in the country’s second-largest city of Jeddah on Monday evening (December 6), opening with Joe Wright’s musical Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage in the title role. Wright is expected to attend the opening ceremony, taking place in a specially constructed outdoor...
WORLD
heyuguys.com

Rehana Maryam Noor Review – Red Sea International Film Festival 2021

The second feature from director Abdullah Mohammad Saad became the first Bangladeshi film to play at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. An intense feminist operating theatre of righteous sexist resistance focuses on one woman’s determination to bring an abusive Doctor to justice. The handheld...
MOVIES
spectrumnews1.com

Coachella Valley welcoming back Palm Springs International Film Festival

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Film festivals continue to return to in-person formatting in Southern California. With restrictions in place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its omicron variant, the Palm Springs International Film Society said it is preparing to welcome back guests into Coachella Valley's local theaters. The Palm Springs International Film Festival just revealed the lineup for its 33rd edition and continues this week to roll out announcements of honorees for various prestigious awards.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Red Sea International Film Festival Day 4: Curiosity, Construction Sites & Uber Chats

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival, Saudi Arabia’s first ever film festival.  I’m more than halfway into my stay in Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea International Film Festival and what is becoming more apparent with each day that passes is that what this first-time event lacks in experience and organization, it makes up for in ambition. The first few days in...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy